Palace: No need for panic buying, fuel supplies remain sufficient

THE Malacañang said on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, that panic buying is not necessary, assuring that the country has enough supplies of basic commodities amid the looming oil crisis brought about by the escalating tension in the Middle East.
In a press conference in New York, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro reiterated that the country maintains adequate supplies of fuel and essential goods and prices are expected to be steady.
“Sa ngayon, tulad ng aking sinabi kahapon sa DTI (Department of Trade and Industry), wala naman daw movement ng price sa mga basic commodities natin sa NCR (National Capital Region) at sa ibang mga region,” she said.
(As of now, as I mentioned yesterday at the DTI (Department of Trade and Industry), there has been no movement in the prices of our basic commodities in the NCR (National Capital Region) and other regions.)
Castro said, however, that Filipinos have to be ready for any eventualities, which may be brought about by the conflict in the Middle East.
She assured that the government under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is working to help mitigate the effects of the Middle East conflict.
“Hindi man ito nagaganap at hindi ito ang kagustuhan ng ating gobyerno pero dahil sa tension na nagpapatuloy sa Middle East, kailangan talagang paghandaan ng mga kababayan natin. Pero hindi kailangan magkaroon ng panic buying dahil kumpleto naman at enough pa ang supply, lalong-lalo na ang ating fuel at ng ating mga basic commodities,” she added.
(Even if this is not happening and it is not the intention of our government, due to the ongoing tension in the Middle East, our fellow citizens need to be prepared. However, there is no need for panic buying because the supply — especially of fuel and basic commodities — is complete and sufficient.)
The Palace official also urged the public to immediately report to concerned government agencies any unusual increases in the prices of essential goods and petroleum products.
“So, kapag kayo ay nahuli na lumalabag sa batas, nahuli na nag-hoard or umaksyon o gumawa ng profiteering, hindi kayo tatantanan ng ating pamahalaan dahil kayo po mismo ay madedemanda at kakasuhan,” Castro said.
(So, if you are caught violating the law, hoarding, or engaging in profiteering, the government will not let you off the hook because you will be sued and held liable.)
“Ang panawagan ng Pangulo ay magkaisa tayo kung ano po ang nangyayari po ngayon sa Middle East, dapat tayo magkaisa at magtulungan. Ang gusto po ng Pangulo ay magtulungan tayo. Kapag kayo ay nagsamantala, mayroon po kayong kalalagyan. Kayo po ay madedemanda at maaaring matanggalan po kayo ng pagkakataon na kayo ay makapagnegosyo,” she added.
(The President’s call is for us to unite in light of what is happening in the Middle East; we should come together and help one another. What the President wants is cooperation. If you take advantage of the situation, there will be consequences. You will be sued and may lose the opportunity to do business.)
On Tuesday morning, oil companies began implementing a three-day staggered price increase in fuel products.
By the end of the week, the price of gasoline will shoot up to over P65 per liter, diesel to more than P80 per liter, and kerosene at around P120 per liter. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)