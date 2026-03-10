Palace: No need for panic buying, fuel supplies remain sufficient

THE Malacañang said on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, that panic buying is not necessary, assuring that the country has enough supplies of basic commodities amid the looming oil crisis brought about by the escalating tension in the Middle East.

In a press conference in New York, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro reiterated that the country maintains adequate supplies of fuel and essential goods and prices are expected to be steady.

“Sa ngayon, tulad ng aking sinabi kahapon sa DTI (Department of Trade and Industry), wala naman daw movement ng price sa mga basic commodities natin sa NCR (National Capital Region) at sa ibang mga region,” she said.

(As of now, as I mentioned yesterday at the DTI (Department of Trade and Industry), there has been no movement in the prices of our basic commodities in the NCR (National Capital Region) and other regions.)