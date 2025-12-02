Palace open to offer bounty for Zaldy Co’s arrest

MANILA – Malacañang on Tuesday said it is open to offering a monetary reward for information leading to the arrest of former Ako Bicol Party-list representative Zaldy Co.

In a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the administration has not yet discussed a plan to offer a bounty, as authorities continue efforts to verify his reported presence in Portugal.

Castro, however, acknowledged that the proposal to offer a cash reward for Co’s capture is a “good suggestion”.

“Sa ngayon po, walang napag-uusapan sa ganyan. Pero since nadinig po sa inyo, maaari po siguro i-konsidera (For now, nothing has been discussed about that. But since we heard your suggestion, it may be considered),” she said.

Castro emphasized that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has already ordered all concerned agencies to coordinate in locating Co overseas and ensuring his immediate return to the Philippines.

“Ang Pangulo po ay nag-utos na rin po na hanapin at pauwiin dito si Zaldy Co. Lahat po ng ahensiya na concerned, dapat pong alamin at makatulong para mapabalik po agad si Zaldy Co sa Pilipinas (The President has already ordered them to search for and bring back Zaldy Co. All concerned agencies must verify information and help ensure his immediate return to the Philippines),” she said.

Castro did not confirm reports that Co is currently in Portugal, saying agencies are still verifying his actual location as part of their coordinated efforts.

Marcos earlier ordered the immediate apprehension of Co following the issuance of a warrant of arrest against the fugitive lawmaker. (PNA)