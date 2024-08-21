Palace orders PH passports of Alice Guo, siblings canceled

MANILA – Malacañang on Tuesday ordered the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to cancel the Philippine passports of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, her siblings and the woman tagged in a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) in Porac, Pampanga.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin issued a memorandum, directing the DFA and the DOJ to take appropriate actions for the cancellation of the Philippine passports of Guo, her siblings Wesley and Sheila, and Katherine Cassandra Li Ong, the authorized representative of an illegal POGO raided in Porac.

The directive came a day after it was revealed that Guo, who was also identified as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping, reportedly left the country on July 18.

Bersamin cited that under Republic Act (RA) 11983 or the New Philippine Passport Act, the DFA Secretary may cancel a passport in the interest of national security.

He said one of the grounds for the cancellation of a Philippine passport, based on RA 11983, is “when the court issues an order for its cancellation as the holder is a fugitive from justice.”

“Using her Philippine passport, Guo flew to Malaysia, met her family in Singapore, and then traveled to China,” the memorandum read.

“It is worthy to note that currently, the Senate issued arrest warrants against Guo and her family for unduly refusing to appear, despite due notices, its probe into the illegal activities of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators,” it added.

Bersamin, in the memorandum, said a criminal complaint has also been filed against Guo for qualified trafficking, adding that other cases are also being prepared for her supposed involvement in POGO operations.

Ong, who was also cited in contempt by the House of Representatives for her failure to attend hearings, is also one of the individuals who reportedly met Guo in Singapore.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Monday said Guo may have left the country without passing through the required checks of Philippine immigration authorities.

The BI received information that Guo left for Malaysia on July 19, arrived in Singapore on July 21, and traveled to Indonesia on Aug. 18.

In a press conference at the House of Representatives, Deputy Majority Leader and Tingog Party-list Rep. Jude Acidre asked the chamber's quad committee to probe Guo's escape.

The ongoing congressional quad committee investigation looks into the connections among the POGOs, illegal drug trade and extrajudicial killings.

“Probably not as a separate investigation but definitely something that the quad comm needs to also study and to also investigate. Kasi makikita na hindi naman ‘to mangyayari nang walang kooperasyon ng iilan sa gobyerno o mayroong pumalya sa gobyerno (Because this wouldn't have happened without the assistance of those in government or someone in government erred),” Acidre said.

He said whatever speculations or allegations about Guo may be true because she had left.

Bases conversion committee chairperson and Zambales 1st District Rep. Jefferson Khonghun said the BI has a lot to answer for.

“Hindi tayo naniniwala na kayang gawin lang ni Alice Guo ‘yan na walang tulong, lalong lalo na sa mga tiwaling opisyal ng Bureau of Immigration (We do not believe that Alice Guo did this without any help, especially from the corrupt officials in the Bureau of Immigration),” Khonghun said. (with a report from Filane Cervantes/PNA)