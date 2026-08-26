Palace: Pax Silica deals must not disadvantage PH, Filipinos

MANILA – The government will ensure that transactions for the Pax Silica initiative will not disadvantage the Philippines or its people, Malacañang said Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has taken a firm stance that investments for Pax Silica should benefit the country without compromising Filipinos’ welfare and rights.

“Nagsalita din po ang Pangulo. Hindi maaring gumawa ng anumang transaksyon na ang Pilipinas o mga Pilipino ang siyang madedehado (The President has already spoken about this. We cannot enter into any transaction that would put the Philippines or Filipinos at a disadvantage),” Castro said.

“Kailangan po natin na magkaroon ng mga investments pero hindi nangangahulugan na ang ating mga kapwa Pilipino ang magdurusa (We need investments, but that does not mean our fellow Filipinos should suffer as a consequence).”

Castro’s statement came after the United States imposed hefty tariffs on Canada after the two countries failed to strike a trade deal.

Asked about safeguards in place for the Philippines under the US-led Pax Silica initiative, Castro maintained that the government would not tolerate any action that could violate Philippine laws or the rights of Filipinos.

“So, maliwanag po iyan. Hindi po natin pababayaan kung ano ang itinatalaga ng ating batas, hindi po natin iba-violate ang karapatan ng ating mga kapwa nating Pilipino (that is clear. We will not allow anything that goes against what is mandated by our laws, and we will not violate the rights of our fellow Filipinos),” she said.

Marcos earlier described the Pax Silica initiative as a “good deal,” saying it would create more job opportunities and spur economic growth in the Philippines.

He also welcomed possible collaboration with the US, European countries, China, Japan, South Korea, Canada, and Australia, stressing that his administration’s priority is to ensure that investments benefit Filipinos through job creation, skills development, technology transfer, and training.

Pax Silica is a proposed high-tech manufacturing and innovation hub under the Luzon Economic Corridor. It aims to position the Philippines as a key player in global supply chains for semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), and critical minerals.

The proposed development in New Clark City is expected to generate up to 190,000 high-quality jobs for Filipinos. (PNA)