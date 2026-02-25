Palace: PBBM meetings with Leni, Pacquiao highlight unity, service

MANILA – Malacañang on Wednesday described President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s recent engagements with former Vice President and current Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo and former Sen. Manny Pacquiao as a demonstration of leadership anchored on unity and public service.

In Naga City last Saturday, Marcos and Robredo met to discuss flood control measures under the government’s Oplan Kontra Baha program. They once again crossed paths in Malacañang during the “Sa Bagong Pilipinas, Bawat Bayan Makikinabang” launching on Monday.

Marcos also attended a ceremony honoring Pacquiao for his contributions to Philippine sports on Tuesday.

“Ipinamalas ng tatlong leader na kahit naging magkakatunggali sila sa nakaraan eleksyon ay hindi ito magiging hadlang sa pagtutulungan at pagse-serbisyo para sa bayan (The three leaders showed that despite being rivals in past elections, this will not hinder collaboration and service for the country),” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in a press briefing in Malacañang.

Marcos defeated Robredo and Pacquiao in the 2022 presidential race.

Castro added that when leaders are truthful, humble and selfless, the nation inevitably benefits.

Marcos’ visit to Naga highlighted the administration’s readiness to support all local governments, with Naga City among the priority areas for flood mitigation.

On political speculation ahead of the 2028 elections, Castro stressed that the President remains focused on service.

Castro also echoed the President’s message that the country’s leader should understand economics and must not prioritize politics.

“So, sa mga nangunguna o inuuna ang pamumulitika sa ngayon, mag-isip-isip at baka hindi kayo qualified (So, those who focus on politicking now, contemplate first if you are qualified or not),” she said. (PNA)