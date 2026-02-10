Palace: Priority anti-fake news bill must protect free speech

MANILA – Malacañang on Tuesday said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. supports an anti-fake news measure only if it clearly balances regulation with the protection of freedom of expression, stressing that dissent and critical views must not be suppressed.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the President raised the issue during the recent Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) meeting, where a proposed bill against fake news and digital disinformation was included among 21 priority measures targeted for passage by June.

“Ang sabi lamang po ng Pangulo… ay dapat pong balansehin… dahil baka po masagasaan iyong freedom of expression. Dapat mai-define mabuti kung ano po iyong sinasabi nating fake news at disinformation (The President said it must be balanced because freedom of expression might be affected. There must be a clear definition of what we call fake news and disinformation),” Castro said in a Palace briefing.

Asked whether the proposed measure could be used to crack down on dissent or critical views against the government, Castro gave assurances.

“Hindi po hahayaan ng Pangulo na masagasaan ang anumang freedom of expression/freedom of speech ng ating mga kababayan (The President will not allow any violation of the freedom of expression or freedom of speech of our people).”

Apart from the anti-fake news proposal, Marcos has also prioritized legislation on travel tax abolition, online child protection, Bangsamoro elections, and political dynasty reform.

On the proposed anti-political dynasty bill, Castro said the President has yet to endorse specific provisions, as Congress is still conducting public consultations.

She said Marcos would assess which version to support once lawmakers finalize their proposals. (PNA)