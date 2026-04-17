Palace: Proposal to repeal Oil Deregulation Law needs further study

MANILA – Malacañang on Friday said the proposal to repeal the Oil Deregulation Law must be carefully studied to determine its overall impact on the economy and consumers.

In a press briefing in Iloilo City, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the administration welcomes all suggestions aimed at addressing the rising fuel prices.

She stressed, however, that any proposal involving major economic policy shifts requires a comprehensive review before any decision is made.

“With regard to Oil Deregulation Law, sinabi po natin na lahat po ng suggestion ay welcome (we have said that all suggestions are welcome). Nothing is off the table. Pero mas maganda pa rin po talagang maaral ito, lalung-lalo na ng mga mambabatas. Ang repeal ng oil deregulation law ay nasa kamay ng Kongreso (But it is still better that this be thoroughly studied, especially by lawmakers. The repeal of the Oil Deregulation Law is in the hands of Congress),” she said.

She added that while the intent of proposed reforms may be to ease the burden on consumers, unintended negative effects on various sectors, including oil stakeholders, must also be considered.

“Mas maganda po na mas maaral ito para makita natin kung anong epekto nito sa stakeholders, sa bansa at sa ating mga kababayan (It is better that this be studied more so we can see what its effects will be on stakeholders, on the country, and on our fellow citizens),” Castro said.

“Dapat kung magkakaroon man ng repeal ng isang batas, dapat ito ay pangkalahatang pangkaginhawaan. Dahil kung ito ay magdudulot ng negatibo sa oil industries, hindi rin po ito magiging maganda sa ating bansa (If there will be a repeal of a law, it should bring overall benefit. Because if it will have negative effects on the oil industry, it will also not be good for our country),” she added.

Castro said policies should ultimately aim to promote the welfare of the general public.

She said the government supports policymaking that balances stability and industry sustainability.

“So, dapat pong pag-aralan para kung ano yung mas makakabuti sa ating lahat at sa bansa, yun ang dapat manaig (it should be studied so that what is best for all of us and for the country is what should prevail),” she said.

There have been mounting calls to repeal the Oil Deregulation Law to enable the government to regain oversight of fuel pricing amid rising costs.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. earlier said the government is focused on implementing long-term solutions to address energy woes, acknowledging that it would take some time to amend or repeal the Oil Deregulation Law. (PNA)