Palace rejects political persecution claims, insists on transparency

MANILA – Malacañang on Friday rejected allegations that the Marcos administration is weaponizing the law against political opponents, maintaining that the government is merely enforcing existing laws and upholding transparency and accountability.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro made the remarks in response to Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte’s accusation that the administration was using the law and government bureaucracy to punish critics and dissenters.

Duterte made the comments in The Hague, Netherlands, following the arrest of Senator Rodante Marcoleta and former House Rep. Mike Defensor, who are among those facing a non-bailable plunder case before the Sandiganbayan.

Castro, in response, questioned whether critics expected the government to refrain from taking action against individuals accused of perpetrating crimes.

“Gusto ba nila na hindi kikilos ang gobyerno, hindi susundin ang sinasabi ng batas at hayaan na makaalpas at makaligtas ang mga naaakusahang gumagawa ng krimen laban sa bayan (Do they want the government to do nothing, ignore what the law requires, and allow those accused of committing crimes against the nation to escape accountability)?” she asked.

Castro challenged those making allegations of political persecution to address the accusations against them directly instead of claiming that they were politically persecuted.

She noted that under the watch of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., government authority is “being exercised properly and in accordance with the law.”

“Bakit hindi sagutin ng diretso ang pag aakusa at hindi puro bintang na pinupulitika sila (Why don't they respond directly to the accusations instead of constantly claiming that they are being politically targeted)?” she said.

Castro also cited allegations hurled at the Davao City mayor's sister, Vice President Sara Duterte, saying she has yet to deny accusations related to the alleged misuse of public funds and remarks she had previously made, including her alleged conversation with a killer.

“Nadinig na ba nila na itinanggi ng Bise Presidente ang isyung paglulustay ng pondo ng bayan at ang pag-amin niyang kumakausap siya ng killer para pumatay (Have they heard the Vice President deny the allegations of misusing public funds or deny her own admission that she had spoken to a killer about carrying out a killing)?” she said.

She likewise mentioned the 2011 incident when the Vice President punched a sheriff, pointing out that assaulting an official constitutes a “real abuse of power.”

Castro said the administration remains committed to the rule of law and reminded that legal processes should be allowed to proceed in accordance with the Constitution and existing laws. (PNA)