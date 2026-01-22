Palace resolves 'misunderstanding' over Torre’s MMDA appointment

MALACAÑANG on Thursday, January 22, 2026, clarified the confusion surrounding the retirement status of General Nicolas Torre, who now serves as the new general manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

In a press briefing, Undersecretary Claire Castro said the reported conflict regarding Torre’s retirement status from the Philippine National Police (PNP) was a “misunderstanding” that has been settled through direct dialogue.

Despite earlier reports suggesting he had not filed for optional retirement, Castro confirmed that Torre has officially accepted his new role, taken his oath of office, and is already actively performing his duties at the MMDA.

“Nakausap po mismo natin si General Torre at malamang po ay nagkaroon lang ng konting misunderstanding, pero muli, the President appointed General Torre as the general manager of MMDA. He took his oath of office. He is now actively performing his job as the general manager of MMDA,” Castro said.

(We spoke directly with General Torre, and it seems there was just a minor misunderstanding. But again, the President appointed General Torre as the general manager of the MMDA. He has taken his oath of office and is now actively performing his duties as the MMDA general manager.)

Despite Torre’s earlier claim that he was not yet retired, the National Police Commission (Napolcom) issued an order declaring his optional retirement from the Philippine National Police effective December 26, 2025, raising questions.

“For his optional retirement, he will receive full benefits and emoluments as a four-star general,” Castro said.

With the matter reconciled, the Palace noted that the meeting General Torre previously requested with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Napolcom is no longer necessary.

When asked if Torre will transfer his four-star rank to acting PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez, Castro said he had agreed.

“Accepted na niya… dahil po tinanggap niya po ang posisyon na ito, alam niya naman po kung ano po ang maaaring mangyari,” Castro said.

(He has accepted it… since he took on this position, he knows what could happen.) (JGS/SunStar Philippines)