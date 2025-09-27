Palace respects ICI independence as Magalong steps down

MANILA – Malacañang respects the independence of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), after Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong resigned as its special adviser, Presidential Communications Office Acting Secretary Dave Gomez said on Saturday.

“It is unfortunate Mayor Magalong resigned,” Gomez said in a statement.

“The demand of the Filipino people from the Independent Commission on Infrastructure is higher than any one person. The commission, made up of distinguished professionals with unassailable integrity, has hit the ground running on day one. The Palace respects the autonomy of the commission. Let's allow them to do their job and deliver on their mandate,” he added.

Gomez issued the statement shortly after Magalong announced his decision to step down as ICI's special adviser amid concerns over possible conflict of interest.

‘Not an easy choice’

Magalong clarified that there is no conflict of interest in his dual role as ICI’s special adviser and as a local official, stressing that he is always guided by “one principle: the highest standards of integrity in public service.”

“This was not an easy choice, but one I believe is necessary,” Magalong said.

“However, recent developments have cast doubt on the independence of the Commission. Independence is the bedrock of accountability, and without it, our credibility is compromised. I refuse to allow these doubts to weaken the ICI and its mandate. That is why I have chosen to step aside, not to abandon the fight, but to protect the very integrity of the fight.”

Despite his decision to give up his advisory role in the ICI, Magalong said his commitment to truth and justice remains steadfast, assuring the public that he will continue his crusade against corruption.

Executive Order (EO) 94, issued by Marcos on Sept. 11, created the ICI to investigate and recommend appropriate charges against individuals involved in anomalies in government flood control and infrastructure projects.

As special adviser, Magalong acts as ICI investigator, bringing with him his track record as former head of the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

‘Long fight’

Magalong urged Filipinos to remain vigilant and continue to seek transparency, accountability, and good governance “for our country, and for the future generations of Filipinos.”

He said eradicating corruption will be a “long fight,” as its root causes are “deeply entrenched.”

“Change will not happen overnight. As long as we remain vigilant, as long as we continue to resist, and as long as we keep faith in our country, then we will prevail. The power of the people will always be stronger than the power of the few,” Magalong said.

Magalong also called on the public to stand united against “greatest injustice.”

“We should never allow corrupt political leaders and bureaucrats to steal the future of our children, and most importantly, the future of our country. Every peso stolen from the people is not just an act of theft. It is a school left unfinished, a hospital without medicine, a bridge that collapses, and a nation's hopes betrayed,” he said. (PNA)