Palace seeks ‘win-win solution’ in proposed social media regulation

Malacañang on Friday called for a balanced approach to a proposal requiring social media platforms to secure a congressional franchise to operate in the Philippines.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the proposal requires careful study because social media is used not only by young Filipinos but also by businesses and other sectors.

“So, dapat aralin, dapat balanse dahil hindi naman natin puwedeng matanggalan din ng karapatan ng ibang mga kababayan natin dahil sa mga nangyayari sa ating mga kabataan (So, we must study it. There must be balance because we cannot deprive other Filipinos of their rights because of what is happening to our youth),” Castro said in a press conference in Ilocos Norte.

Castro said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is open to measures that would limit young people's exposure to harmful content online but wants a “win-win” solution for users and social media platforms.

She said Marcos would study the proposed measure before making a decision.

“Dapat po win-win solution sa ating mga mamamayan at pati na rin po sa mga social media platforms (There should be a win-win solution for our citizens and also for social media platforms),” Castro said.

Castro also called for a whole-of-nation approach to address school attacks, which she linked to the spread of what she described as “nihilistic violent extremism” online.

She said social media users, particularly young Filipinos, should be protected from individuals who promote violent extremism and disinformation online.

Castro urged social media platforms to work with governments in addressing the misuse of their services.

“Kailangan din po kayong magbigay ng inyong pangako at kung papaano ninyo rin po matutulungan ang bawat gobyerno, hindi lang ang Pilipinas, bawat bansa kung paano ninyo masusolusyunan ang mga ganitong klaseng problema. Hindi dapat puro kita lang, kailangan din ay may puso (You also need to commit to helping governments — not just the Philippines but every country — solve these kinds of problems. It shouldn't just be about profit. There also needs to be concern for people),” she said. (PNA)