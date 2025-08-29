Palace sees need for responsible, ethical journalism in digital age

MANILA – Malacañang Palace Press Officer Claire Castro on Thursday emphasized the importance of responsible and ethical journalism to navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities in the digital era.

Speaking before the media practitioners at the Ibis Styles Hotel Manila Araneta City in Quezon City, Castro recognized the crucial role of the Philippine press in safeguarding democracy by providing accurate, fair, and transparent information to the public.

“This conference is more than just a gathering of writers, reporters, scholars, and journalists. It is an exercise in ethical and responsible reporting – a reassurance that information is power and those who wield it have more responsibility than they can imagine,” Castro said during the National Press Freedom Day conference.

“As we conclude this conference, I hope all the lessons you’ve learned will continue to empower you to do your absolute best in defending press freedom. May these learnings open new doors to you as you improve your craft. May they also mold into champions of responsible and ethical journalism in a rapidly evolving media landscape,” she added.

Castro called on the media members to remain unwavering in their commitment to truth, transparency, and equality, despite the challenges they face, including the rise of misinformation and disinformation on social media and growing public skepticism.

She said journalists continue to play a key role in keeping democracy “alive, healthy and working.”

“Challenges will always be present in any profession and era. I pray you see them just as they are and not as an obstacle to run away from it. Whether you are in print, radio, TV, or digital media, let these challenges shape you into members of the press that future generations of citizens and journalists will look up to,” Castro said.

Castro reaffirmed the Marcos administration’s commitment to upholding press freedom and continuing support for the media.

“As your partners in government, we, too, strive to defend the citizens’ right to free speech. We expect your desire to bring forward the truth in every article you write, in every broadcast you air, and every story you pursue,” she said.

She also praised the guest speakers – Peterno Esmaquel II of Rappler, Presidential Task Force on Media Security executive director Undersecretary Jose Torres Jr., and Department of Information and Communication Technology Undersecretary Sarah Sisob -- for sharing valuable insights on maintaining journalistic integrity in a rapidly evolving media landscape dominated by digital platforms.

They also highlighted ongoing government initiatives to safeguard journalists and discussed the emerging digital threats and legal challenges affecting media workers.

The event, carrying the theme “Press Freedom in the Digital Age: Rights, Responsibilities and Realities,” gathered representatives from the state media, media professionals, and journalism students.

The Presidential Communications Office organized the one-day conference in line with Republic Act 11458, declaring Aug. 30 of every year as National Press Freedom Day in honor of Marcelo H. del Pilar, known by his pen name Plaridel and considered the Father of Philippine Journalism.

In his opening remarks, PCO Assistant Secretary Jose Maria Villarama II said press freedom is not a privilege but a cornerstone of democracy.

“It is not enough to say that we have press freedom. We must ask, how do we protect and practice this freedom responsibly in the digital age? That is why our theme is very urgent because today, freedom of the press is tested in new ways,” he said.

He reminded the participants that press freedom is for the people and it must walk with responsibility.

“We all know the speed of digital media – a single tweet or post can mislead millions. That is why press freedom must always be exercised with professionalism, fairness, and accuracy. Freedom without responsibility is fragile; freedom with responsibility is enduring,” he said.

He also said protecting press freedom cannot be done by just one sector, but “it requires all of us.”

“Together, we keep press freedom alive,” he said. (PNA)