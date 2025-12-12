Palace sees need to look into criminal complaints vs. VP Sara

MANILA – Malacañang on Friday said the criminal complaints filed against Vice President Sara Duterte should be properly investigated.

This follows the filing of criminal complaints, including plunder, graft, bribery and malversation against Duterte before the Office of the Ombudsman, in connection with Duterte’s alleged misuse of PHP612.5 million in confidential funds.

“Muli, kung ito naman po ay mayroon silang basehan para masampahan ng kaso ang Bise Presidente, depende na po iyan sa mga complainants (If the complainants have a basis to file a case against the Vice President, it depends on them),” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in a press briefing.

“Kung ano po ang isinasaad sa kanilang complaint, kung nakapag-attach sila ng kanilang mga ebidensiya, mas maganda pong maimbestigahan ito nang mabuti (If they have attached supporting evidence, it should be thoroughly investigated),” she added.

Castro also addressed reports of Duterte’s late-night visits to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) at Camp Bagong Diwa.

She said the Department of the Interior and Local Government could provide clarification on the matter.

On claims that BJMP detainee Ramil Madriaga was allegedly told not to speak against the Dutertes over their supposed links to drug lords and Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), Castro said it would be better to ask the Vice President directly for comment.

“Nabasa nga po ito at nadinig na po at nakita kung ano iyong naging statement nitong si Ramil Madriaga na diumano ay bagman ng Bise Presidente, at nagsasabi pa na ang mga POGO operators at drug lords ang siyang nag-finance sa pangangampaniya ng Bise Presidente (We have read and heard this, and we saw what Ramil Madriaga said, allegedly acting as a bagman for the Vice President, claiming that POGO operators and drug lords financed her campaign),” Castro said.

“Kung ano ang masasabi ng Palasyo rito, mas maganda po siguro na si Bise Presidente muna ang inyong tanungin at kung ito ay kaniyang mapapasinungalingan (The Palace’s stance is that it would be better to ask the Vice President for comment, and if she will deny this).”



House to probe new allegations

Meanwhile, at the House of Representatives, Human Rights Committee chair, Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido “Benny” Abante, urged the Ombudsman and relevant committees to investigate sworn allegations that Duterte’s 2021-2022 campaign efforts were funded by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) and drug dealers.

The allegations were made in a sworn affidavit by Ramil Lagunoy Madriaga, described as a trusted aide of Duterte.

Abante said the statements were detailed and serious enough to merit a full review.

Madriaga claimed involvement in multiple cash deliveries, including supposed handoffs at a Timog comedy bar where then-OVP spokesperson Reynold Munsayac was allegedly present, transactions in the Office of the Ombudsman parking area and SM Megamall, deliveries using a white Toyota Vios said to be carrying up to PHP80 million, and repeated drop-offs at a residence in Jordan Plains, Novaliches.

He also alleged organizing the ISIP Pilipinas network and working with individuals linked to the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group – claims that those named have publicly denied.

Abante said any inquiry should rely on documents, verified timelines, and sworn testimonies presented openly so the public can assess both the accusations and denials.

“Kung hindi naman totoo, lalabas din naman ito sa imbestigasyon (If untrue, this will also come out during the probe)” he said.(With a report from Zaldy de Layola)