Palace sees no threat from massive INC rally

The Palace also reiterated that while it respects the constitutional rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, such rights should not be exercised at the expense of others.

"Nirerespeto ang karapatan ng bawat tao sa freedom of expression at assembly, pero hindi kinikilala ng Pangulo ang pang-aabuso na kaakibat nito," said Castro.

(The right of every person to freedom of expression and assembly is respected, but the President does not recognize the abuse that comes with it.)

“Maaari nating masabi na may pang-aabuso kung nakakaapekto na sila ng ibang tao. Karapatan din naman lahat natin na galangin din ang karapatan ng bawat isa,” she added.

(We can say that there is abuse when other people are already being affected. It is also everyone’s right that the rights of others are respected as well.)

She pointed to the heavy traffic and disruptions caused by the rally, saying thousands of commuters and motorists who had no participation in the protest were adversely affected.

The Malacañang earlier disclosed that Marcos canceled his scheduled engagement on Tuesday, June 30, to personally monitor developments surrounding the protest and its impact on the public.

According to Castro, the President's attention was focused not on the Palace's security but on Filipinos stranded in traffic because of the demonstration.

“Magkakaroon po ito ng impact sa bawat tao, sa bawat trabahador, sa bawat estudyante, sa bawat pasyente na nakasakay sa ambulansya na dadaan sana sa Edsa,” she said.

(This will have an impact on every person, every worker, every student, and every patient in an ambulance that is supposed to pass through Edsa.)

Castro emphasized that public assemblies should be properly coordinated with government authorities to allow agencies to prepare traffic management and security measures, noting that rallies occupying major roads are generally expected to secure the necessary permits and coordinate with local authorities beforehand.

She said any violations of the law discovered during the protest would be investigated, and those found responsible would be held accountable. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)