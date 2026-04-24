Palace to FPRRD counsel: Focus on defense, not politics

MANILA – Malacañang on Friday advised the legal counsel of former president Rodrigo Duterte to focus on preparing his client’s defense before the International Criminal Court (ICC), rather than on political developments in the Philippines.

In a statement, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said lawyer Nicholas Kaufman’s attention should be directed to legal strategies and court proceedings instead of statements related to Philippine politics.

“He should focus on his defense and legal strategies, not on President [Ferdinand R.] Marcos Jr.,” Castro said.

“He is losing track of his case because he keeps monitoring Philippine politics. He should do his best for his client, not for the political careers of his client's children,” she added.

The statement was issued in response to Kaufman’s claim that the Philippine government is “helping the prosecution” in the ICC case against Duterte.

Kaufman said the Marcos administration is not expected to assist the defense in any way, claiming that the government has been supportive of the prosecution side since before Duterte was brought under ICC jurisdiction.

The ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I on Thursday confirmed all the charges of crimes against humanity against Duterte, formally committing the case against the former president to trial.

The pre-trial chamber found substantial grounds that Duterte is responsible for the crimes against humanity of murder and attempted murder in connection with his anti-narcotics drive.

It noted that the alleged crimes were committed between Nov. 1, 2011 and March 16, 2016 in the context of the “war on drugs” campaign, "as part of a widespread and systematic attack against a civilian population” in the Philippines. (PNA)