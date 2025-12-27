Palace to Leviste: Substantiate budget insertion claims

MANILA – Malacañang on Friday challenged Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste to substantiate his 2025 budget insertion claims with “verified facts and documents.”

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro reacted to Leviste’s statement that she should check with Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon on the authenticity of the list of proponents of the infrastructure budget insertions in 2025, which allegedly includes names of Cabinet secretaries.

“Why should this representation prove the alleged 'Cabral's files' he claims to possess,” Castro said in a statement, referring to the documents obtained by Leviste from the late DPWH undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral.

“He has started bragging about them, so it is his responsibility to prove their authenticity. Why should he shift his responsibility to others?” she said.

Castro said the so-called “Cabral files” could be “altered or fabricated documents.”

“So, before anyone speaks and accuses someone, they should substantiate their claims with verified facts and documents. Sa mga sarili nilang alegasyon, huwag nilang i-utos o i-obliga sa iba ang pagpapatotoo sa mga sinasabi nila (Based on their own claims, they should not force or pressure others to attest to what they say),” she said.

Castro also responded to reports that First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos was cited in the leaked DPWH documents.

She said the alleged Cabral lists are “still questionable,” adding that “nobody can even assert” that the alleged infrastructure project in Cauayan City, Isabela requested by Araneta-Marcos, pushed through.

“There is no proof that they really come from DPWH. Unless the documents come from DPWH, we could not give the alleged ‘Cabral files’ or any list from an unknown source any probative value. It is nothing but hearsay and can be treated as mere fabricated documents,” Castro said.

No cover-up

Castro also downplayed Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson’s “cover-up” insinuations when she dismissed as mere “hearsay” with “no probative value” the alleged involvement of some Cabinet members in the budget insertions.

“With all due respect to Sen. Lacson, it is the alleged ‘Cabral's files’ without yet being authenticated by the DPWH that remain hearsay and without probative value. We are only talking about the unverified ‘Leviste list,’” Castro said.

‘It is not acceptable to insinuate that the Palace is ‘covering-up’ for someone.” (PNA)