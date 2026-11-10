Palace urges lawmakers to scrutinize 2027 nat'l budget

MANILA – Malacañang on Tuesday urged lawmakers to thoroughly review the proposed 2027 national budget and address questionable items to ensure that public funds are properly allocated and used to benefit Filipinos.

Speaking to Palace reporters, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is encouraging Congress and other concerned parties to flag potential irregularities or "red flags" in the proposed spending plan.

Castro clarified that while the Executive Branch had submitted the proposed 2027 National Expenditure Program (NEP), subsequent changes and decisions made by the House of Representatives were beyond the President’s control.

"Ang isinagawa po ng ehekutibo ay ang proposed budget. Kung ano man po ang nangyari at naging desisyon sa House of Representatives, hindi po iyan saklaw ng Pangulo (What the executive branch prepared was the proposed budget. Whatever transpired and whatever decisions were made in the House of Representatives were beyond the President’s authority)," she said.

Castro made the statement after the Makabayan bloc filed a resolution seeking the recall of the proposed 2027 national budget over alleged prohibited lump-sum appropriations and undisclosed amendments.

She stressed the importance of examining the items flagged by lawmakers, noting that the Senate has committed to reviewing provisions identified for possible irregularities.

Castro said the administration wants to ensure that the 2027 national budget undergoes proper scrutiny and is free of questionable allocations.

"Hinihikayat ng Pangulo ang lahat ng maaaring magsalita sa kanilang maaaring nakikitang red flags dahil kailangan na ang budget sa 2027 ay dapat maayos, malinis at pondong magagamit para sa taumbayan (The President is encouraging everyone who has concerns or has spotted potential red flags to speak up because the 2027 budget must be properly prepared, transparent, and contain funds that can be put to good use for the Filipino people)," she said.

The Makabayan bloc is seeking the recall of House Bill 10858, citing alleged provisions and lump-sum allocations similar to those questioned by the Supreme Court in connection with the 2024, 2025, and 2026 national budgets.

The Senate, however, rejected the call, saying such a move would only delay the passage of the budget bill. (PNA)