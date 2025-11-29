Palace: US recruiting Filipinos to fight in Ukraine ‘fake news’

MANILA – Malacañang on Friday dismissed as “fake news” the claim that the United States is recruiting Filipinos to fight in Ukraine’s war.

Citing the Department of Foreign Affairs’ (DFA) statement, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the Ukraine Embassy has already debunked the alleged recruitment.

“It is fake news, according to Ukraine Embassy,” Castro said, quoting DFA Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said representatives of an American security firm have launched a campaign in the Philippines “to recruit local citizens” for the Ukrainian army, according to Russian news agency TASS report on Thursday.

Zakharova also claimed that recruits who sign contracts are issued a Schengen work visa at the consular section of the German Embassy in Manila and are listed as employed by “Berlin-based private security companies.”

She added that upon arrival in Germany, the alleged recruits are transferred to other countries, including those within the European Union, such as Poland and Ukraine.

The German Embassy in Manila has already denied Moscow’s claim. (PNA)