Palace validating reports of Dela Rosa no longer in Senate

Dela Rosa, who was identified as a co-perpetrator of detained former President Rodrigo Duterte in the crime against humanity of murder during the implementation of drug war, has been placed by the Senate under its protective custody until he is able to exhaust all legal remedies to protect himself from being arrested.

On Wednesday evening, May 13, several gunshots were heard in the Senate amid alleged efforts by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to arrest Dela Rosa.

However, Castro said that Senate Office of Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) head retired Major General Ma. O Aplasca was the one who fired the first shots.

She cleared the NBI from accusations that it conducted an assault operation in the Senate to arrest Dela Rosa, saying they were in the GSIS building, which is a wall away from the Senate building, for the maintenance of peace and order after the agency sought their assistance.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag maintained that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered them to stand down following the order of the Supreme Court for respondents to comment on Dela Rosa’s motion seeking to stop his arrest, detention and transfer in connection with the arrest warrant issued by the ICC within 72 hours.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said part of the investigation of the police and the NBI are the accusations that the tension in the Senate was staged to allow the “escape” of Dela Rosa. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)