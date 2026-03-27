Palace: WFH plan of private firms ‘big help’ to save energy

MANILA – Malacañang on Friday described as a “big help” the work-from-home (WFH) arrangements proposed by private companies to conserve energy amid rising fuel costs.

In a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said such initiatives from the private sector are welcome but will not be mandated by the government.

“Kung iyan ang magiging panukala ng mga private business companies, makakatulong ng malaki iyan (If that will be the proposal of private business companies, that will be a big help),” Castro said, reacting to some private firms’ plan to set up a WFH scheme to help workers who are bearing the brunt of rising fuel prices due to tensions in the Middle East.

“Pero siyempre po, hindi naman po didiktahan ng Pangulo ang mga pribadong kumpanya (Of course, the President will not dictate on private companies),” she added.

Castro said the private businesses’ plan is good, especially now that Filipinos are feeling the effects of the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region.

“Kung nakikita po nila na ito ay makakabuti sa ating bayan, para sa interest ng ating mga kababayan, para makatipid din po sa fuel o sa produktong petrolyo, maganda po yan suggestion (If they see that this will benefit the country, serve the interest of the public, and help save fuel or petroleum products, then that is a good suggestion),” she said.

The Department of Labor and Employment earlier said the private sector may adopt flexible work arrangements, such as a four-day or compressed workweek or a WFH scheme, to help ease operational costs while protecting workers’ welfare.

Castro assured the public that the government is acting swiftly to address concerns over possible rotational brownouts and declining electricity supply, especially during the summer season.

She said the national energy emergency was declared to mitigate and prevent a crisis in the country.

“So, inuuna na po natin lahat bago pa man tayong humantong sa hindi magandang sitwasyon sa ating bansa, dulot nitong krisis sa Middle East (We are taking steps before we reach an unfavorable situation caused by the crisis in the Middle East),” Castro said. (PNA)