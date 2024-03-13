Palawan Congressman Egay Salvame dies

PALAWAN Representative Edgardo “Egay” Salvame passed away on Wednesday morning, March 13, 2024, his family announced in a statement.

"Manong Egay lived a life of purpose and adventures. Sa maiksing panahon na siya'y ating naging Congressman, sinikap niyang gawin ang lahat ng kanyang makakaya upang magdala ng liwanag, tulong, pagbabago, pagmamahal at kalinga sa bawat isang Palawenyong kanyang sinumpaang tulungan. Siniguro niyang masimulan ang kanyang mga ipinangakong programa para sa bayan," they said.

(Manong Egay lived a life of purpose and adventures. In the short time he served as our Congressman, he endeavored to do everything in his power to bring light, assistance, change, love, and care to every Palaweño he swore to help. He made sure to initiate the programs he promised for the country.)

"Hinihiling ng pamilya ang inyong mga panalangin para sa mapayapang pamamahinga ng kaluluwa ng ating minamahal na Congressman,” the family added.

(The family is requesting your prayers for the peaceful repose of the soul of our beloved Congressman.)

In a statement, House Speaker Martin Romualdez said he was saddened by the demise of Salvame who he described as a “trusted companion and a source of inspiration.

“It is a personal loss for me and a huge loss for our community and the nation. Cong. Egay was far more than just a fellow lawmaker; he was a true advocate for Palawan, a devoted public servant whose compassion and dedication resonated deeply with those he represented. His commitment, integrity, and ceaseless effort to advocate for his constituents have profoundly impacted all of us fortunate enough to have known and worked with him,” said Romualdez.

“To Cong. Egay's family, friends, and the people of Palawan, my heart reaches out to you. During this challenging time, I hope you find solace in the vast respect, admiration, and affection Cong. Egay garnered. His life was a testament to purpose and service, devoted to the betterment of others,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)