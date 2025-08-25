Pampanga's Emma Mary Tiglao wins Miss Grand Philippines 2025

PAMPANGA’s Emma Mary Tiglao was crowned Miss Grand Philippines 2025 during the national coronation night on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Tiglao's latest win marks another milestone in her accomplished pageant career. Tiglao, who has represented the Philippines on the global stage in past competitions, bested candidates from across the country to secure the title. She will now serve as the nation’s official delegate to the Miss Grand International 2025 pageant on October 18, 2025 at the MGI Hall, Bangkok, Thailand.

This year's contestants emphasized individuality, advocacy, and confidence, reflecting the evolving definition of what makes a beauty queen in today’s pageantry.

For Tiglao, the victory adds to her reputation as one of the Philippines’ most respected queens, admired for her poise, eloquence, and advocacy work.

Her win was met with celebration in Pampanga, where she has long been active in community initiatives, further cementing her image as both a role model and leader. Pageant enthusiasts also lauded her as a strong contender to continue the Philippines’ tradition of high placements in global competitions.

Miss Grand Philippines has grown into one of the country’s most anticipated pageants, selecting representatives who embody both charm and substance. With Tiglao’s coronation, the Philippines once again strengthens its foothold in the international arena.

Miss Grand Philippines promotes the “Stop the War and Violence” campaign, aiming to raise awareness about peace and humanitarian issues.

The pageant features multiple segments—such as swimsuit, evening gown, and Q&A rounds—to test not just beauty but also wit, confidence, and public speaking skills.

The winner also engages in charity work, cultural promotion, and appearances as part of her reign.

In the months ahead, she is expected to undergo rigorous training and preparations, with supporters eagerly awaiting how she will showcase Filipino beauty, talent, and advocacy on the world stage. (SunStar Research Team)