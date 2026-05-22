Panel approves bill lowering optional retirement age to 56 from 60

THE House Committee on Government Enterprises has approved a bill seeking to lower the optional retirement age for government workers, including public school teachers, from 60 to 56 years old.

House Bill 207, co-authored by House Deputy Minority Leader Antonio Tinio and Kabataan Party-list Representative Renee Louise Co, seeks to amend Section 13-A of Republic Act 8291, or the Government Service Insurance System Act of 1997.

Tinio, in a press release Friday, May 22, 2026, welcomed the committee approval, calling it “an important step toward a more humane retirement policy for teachers and government workers who have devoted their lives to public service.”

The proposed measure would allow government employees to retire optionally at age 56 while keeping the compulsory retirement age unchanged.

Tinio said the bill addresses long-standing concerns raised by teachers who continue working despite illnesses and the demands of the profession.

“Public school teachers often leave the profession not with satisfied smiles but with illnesses,” he said, adding that many retirement benefits are spent on medical expenses instead of family needs or small livelihood projects.

He cited the conditions in public schools, including large class sizes, high pupil-teacher ratios and workloads extending beyond official working hours.

“Official instruction time is six hours, but in reality teachers work far beyond that because of advisory loads, paperwork, and duties even during supposed vacation months,” Tinio said.

He added that the measure aims to give teachers and other government workers the option to retire earlier after decades of service.

“We are addressing concerns on sustainability while pursuing what is right for our teachers and government employees,” Tinio said.

He urged House leaders to fast-track the bill’s approval in plenary and called on the Senate to pass a counterpart measure. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)