Pangasinan records over 100 HIV cases in 4 months

MORE than 100 new human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases were recorded in Pangasinan by the Department of Health (DOH)-Ilocos Region in only the first four months of 2025.

Data released by the DOH -Ilocos Region showed that a total of 118 HIV cases were recorded in Pangasinan from January to April 2025.

"Pangasinan recorded the highest number of HIV cases in Region I (Ilocos Region)," said the DOH - Ilocos Region in a statement.

"These figure underscores the urgency of engaging young people in HIV prevention," it added.

Relative to HIV prevention as well as stopping unplanned pregnancy, the DOH - Ilocos Region recently launched the “Take the Safe Sex Pledge!”

The DOH - Ilocos Region officially launched the campaign last week at the Bonuan Boquig National High School in Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

During the event, hundreds of students raised their hands in a symbolic pledge to respect their bodies, make responsible choices, and safeguard their future.

"Having the right knowledge about safe sex protects us against HIV and unplanned pregnancy," said DOH - Region I Director Paula Paz Sydiongco.

"True strength lies in making the right decisions. Protect your dreams. Take the Safe Sex Pledge," she added.

The “Take the Safe Sex Pledge!” campaign is a movement to break stigma, prevent teenage pregnancies, and empower the youth to say “YES” to health, informed choices, and a brighter future. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)