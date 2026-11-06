Pangilinan calls on new chief justice to cut court backlog

MANILA – Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Friday challenged newly appointed Chief Justice Rodil Zalameda to reduce the country's mounting court backlog, address judicial vacancies and strengthen safeguards against corruption to restore public confidence in the justice system.

In a statement, Pangilinan said the new chief justice must introduce measurable reforms that would accelerate case resolution, ease the workload of judges and make justice more accessible to ordinary Filipinos.

“Hamon kay Chief Justice Rodil Zalameda na manguna sa pagreporma ng sistema ng katarungan ng Pilipinas. Hamon na ibalik ang tiwala ng mamamayan sa hudikatura (We challenge Chief Justice Rodil Zalameda to lead reforms in the Philippine justice system and restore public trust in the judiciary),” the chair of the Senate Committee on Justicve and Human Rights said.

Pangilinan called for clear targets to reduce pending cases, establish additional courts in underserved and congested areas, and substantially decrease the number of unfilled judicial positions.

He cited the Philippines' ranking of 97th among 143 countries and jurisdictions in the 2026 World Justice Project Rule of Law Index as evidence of the need for sustained institutional reforms.

The country also ranked 106th in civil justice and 116th in criminal justice, reflecting continuing challenges in the delivery of justice.

Pangilinan emphasized that judicial reforms must also address corruption, particularly in the appointment and promotion of court officials, institutional oversight and disciplinary proceedings.

“Hindi maaaring makipagkompromiso pagdating sa integridad ng hudikatura (There can be no compromise when it comes to judicial integrity),” he said.

Pangilinan said reforms under the new chief justice should ultimately be measured by improvements in people's access to justice, whether their cases involve traffic violations, online scams, corruption or serious crimes.

The senator also renewed his call to convene the Judiciary Executive Legislative Advisory and Consultative Council (JELACC) to strengthen coordination among the three branches of government on judicial funding and institutional reforms.

He said the council could serve as a continuing platform for addressing resource gaps and advancing measures to improve the administration of justice.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. appointed Zalameda as the country's new chief justice on Thursday, succeeding Alexander Gesmundo, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Zalameda, who joined the Supreme Court in 2019, previously served as a prosecutor and Court of Appeals justice. (PNA)