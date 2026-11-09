Pangilinan questions assessor's shifting account of VP Sara-linked lot

Senator-Judge Francis Pangilinan on Monday questioned the conflicting statements of Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin, who initially claimed that a property owned by Vice President Sara Duterte's husband matched an entry in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN), but later expressed uncertainty when shown photographs of the property.

"Just an observation that clearly, there are inconsistencies in your testimony. Forgive me, Engineer, but you say one thing and then you say another thing," Pangilinan said during the resumption of Duterte's impeachment trial.

Adalin, the defense's first witness, earlier testified that the property covered by Transfer Certificate of Title (TCT) No. 146-2024010775, registered under lawyer Manases Carpio, was the same property reflected in Duterte's SALN.

However, Pangilinan questioned why Adalin could not immediately identify the commercial building shown in photographs despite previously expressing certainty about the property's identity.

The assessor explained that he was unfamiliar with the business signage appearing in one photograph but later confirmed the building after consulting his technical staff.

"Yung picture po na pinakita na walang name ng business. Doon ako sure na talagang yun siya (I am certain about the photograph shown without the business name. That is definitely the property)," Adalin said.

Pangilinan remained unconvinced, questioning how the witness could repeatedly shift between certainty and uncertainty when identifying the same property.

Meanwhile, Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian questioned Adalin's basis for matching the property records with Duterte's SALN, noting that the asset declaration contained neither a land title number nor a tax declaration number.

"So paano ho nyo nasabi na yan ay yan na yan ang property na nakadeclare ho dito? (So how could you say that this is exactly the property declared here?)" Gatchalian asked.

Adalin said he relied on the identical assessed value of PHP82,046 and supporting tax records to establish the connection between the documents.

Gatchalian, however, pointed out that properties within the same subdivision could have similar assessed and market values, raising questions about whether the figures alone could conclusively establish their identity.

Adalin acknowledged that neighboring parcels could have comparable valuations, explaining that the disputed property had also undergone subdivision.

The identification of the property is central to the dispute between the prosecution and defense over whether Carpio's property in Matina Crossing, Davao City was properly reflected in Duterte's SALN.

The defense maintains that the property was declared, while the prosecution disputes the claimed match between the land title and the SALN entry. (PNA)