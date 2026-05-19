PAOCC, NBI raise alarm over radiologically-contaminated steel bars

THE Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) raised serious concerns on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, over the alleged nationwide distribution of substandard and radiologically-contaminated steel reinforcement bars following a major raid on Philippine Sanjia-Steel Corporation (Sanjia) in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental.

In a press conference, PAOCC Executive Director retired General Benjamin Acorda Jr. described the findings inside the steel manufacturing facility as “deeply concerning,” saying the operation exposed possible violations involving hazardous materials, labor standards, immigration laws, and consumer protection regulations.

Authorities implemented search warrants on May 15 inside the Sanjia compound located within the Phividec Industrial Authority estate in Zone 1, Baluarte, Tagoloan.

The operation involved personnel from the NBI, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI), Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine National Police, and Philippine Air Force.

“This case serves as a powerful reminder that organized crime and abusive foreign actors do not always operate through violence alone,” Acorda said.

“They can also thrive through unlawful labor practices, regulatory evasion, exploitation of vulnerable workers, and the concealment of industrial hazards that endanger entire communities,” he added.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said the investigation began in March 2026 after concerned citizens and informants reported that Sanjia was allegedly manufacturing steel rebars that failed to comply with Philippine National Standard (PNS) 49:2020.

He said laboratory examinations conducted by the Department of Trade and Industry’s Bureau of Philippine Standards revealed multiple failures in mass variation, elongation, and surface deformation requirements — defects that could compromise the structural integrity of buildings and infrastructure projects.

Matibag said through radiological examinations conducted by the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute, radioactive isotopes, including Uranium-238, Thorium-228, and Thorium-232, were found in steel rebar samples and industrial waste materials linked to the company’s operations.

“Radiation surveys confirmed the presence of radioactive materials and elevated radioactive emissions in several areas of the facility,” Matibag said, citing production zones, waste disposal sites, warehouses, dust bins, and steel products among the affected areas.

Authorities said more than one million metric tons of steel rebar stored in warehouses may pose potential health and safety risks to individuals exposed to the materials over prolonged periods.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 69 Chinese nationals and one Filipino for alleged violations of nuclear safety regulations, labor laws, immigration laws, and consumer protection statutes.

Investigators also found that dozens of foreign workers allegedly lacked valid Alien Employment Permits and immigration documents.

Matibag said at least 30 foreign nationals were allegedly working without valid Alien Employment Permits, while another 30 reportedly failed to present valid passports and immigration documentation.

Acorda also criticized what he described as unequal treatment between Filipino and foreign workers inside the facility.

“One painful truth emerging from this operation should disturb every Filipino,” he said.

“While the risks inside the facility were serious enough to require specialized protective protocols, Filipino workers were seen exposed to these dangerous conditions without adequate protection, while the foreign workers are very well geared. This is not simply negligence. It is a stark image of exploitation that no Filipino should ever experience in his or her own country,” he added.

The NBI further disclosed that its corporate and intelligence investigation allegedly linked Sanjia to Tony Yang, believed to be the brother of Michael Yang, the former economic adviser to former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Matibag noted that Michael Yang had previously faced congressional and law enforcement scrutiny over alleged Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo)-related activities and other national security concerns.

“The connection of Sanjia to this network has heightened the NBI’s concern that the facility’s operations may form part of a broader pattern of foreign economic activity warranting closer national security and regulatory scrutiny,” he said.

Following the raid and suspension of operations, government agencies launched an inter-agency one-stop-shop assistance initiative for affected employees on May 18.

The initiative, led by the Office of Civil Defense Northern Mindanao, together with the Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Police Regional Office Northern Mindanao, and local government units in Tagoloan, aimed to provide support and intervention services to displaced workers.

Acorda emphasized that the operation should serve as a warning to entities seeking to violate Philippine laws with impunity.

“This operation against Sanjia Steel Corporation must be remembered not only as a law enforcement success, but as a national reckoning,” he said.

“The Philippines will not be exploited, and Filipinos will never again be treated as expendable in their own land,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)