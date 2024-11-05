PAOCC spox relieved for slapping raided Pogo hub worker

THE spokesperson of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) was relieved from his post after he was caught on camera slapping a worker of the alleged illegal Pogo hub they raided in Bataan last week.

In an interview, PAOCC Executive Director Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz said he ordered the relief of Winston Casio as a director and spokesman of the agency pending the conduct of investigation on the incident.

“Automatic yan, dapat kasuhan mo yan. Wala naman sa batas natin na papapiliin ka na kaso or sampal or kaso or bugbog,” he said.

(It's automatic, you should sue it. There is nothing in our law that will make you choose a case or a slap, or a case or a beating.)

In a radio interview, Casio admitted his mistake but explained that he slapped the person because of his rude attitude toward the raiding team and members of the media who took part in the investigation.

He said the worker even gave them a bad finger.

Casio said he informed the worker that he can be charged with unjust vexation for disrespecting the authorities and the legitimate operation.

“Sabi ko nga ang binastos mo hindi ‘yung staff, hindi ‘yung bata. This is a legitimate operation. Nung dinirty finger mo kami, ang dinirty finger mo is the PAOCC, a presidential commission headed by the president of the Republic of the Philippines. Sabi ko alam mo ba ‘yung implikasyon ng ginawa mo. Marami kaming puwede kasong ibigay sa iyo,” he said.

(I said that you insulted not the staff. This is a legitimate operation. When you pointed your dirty finger at us, you’re pointing at PAOCC, a presidential commission headed by the president of the Republic of the Philippines. I said do you know the implications of what you did. We can charge you with many cases.)

“Sabi ko kakasuhan ka namin ng unjust vexation sa ginawa mo. Ano bang ginawa mo talaga? ‘Sir inaamin ko na nag dirty finger ako doon sa tao. Hindi ko rin malaman sir kung bakit ko nagawa.’ Sabi ko doon sa staff namin ano kakasuhan mo pa ba ng unjust vexation. Sabi ko naman doon sa tao pare mahinang mag-asawang sampal para hindi ka na namin kasuhan. Willing ka ba doon? Unjust vexation or mahinang mag-asawang sampal. Sabi niya ‘sir ‘yung mag-asawag sampal na lang.’ Sabi ko pak pak. Ayun teka sandali andito ‘yung apo, nakuha ko pa magbiro. So actually, tatlong sampal yun pero hindi po siya malakas,” he added.

The PAOCC, together with other law enforcement agencies, raided the Central One Bataan in Bagac, which is allegedly engaged in human trafficking, scamming and other illegal activities on October 31, 2024. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)