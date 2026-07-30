PAOCC warns vs substandard steel

THE Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) on Thursday, July 30, 2026, urged the public and the construction industry to remain vigilant against substandard steel products following a raid on Chuangxing Steel Incorporated in Magalang, Pampanga.

During the operation, authorities uncovered alleged violations involving radioactive industrial materials and the manufacture and nationwide distribution of substandard steel products.

PAOCC Executive Director retired General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said the operation underscores the importance of ensuring that only safe, standards-compliant construction materials reach the market, stressing that the strength of homes, schools, hospitals, bridges, and other critical infrastructure depends on the quality of the materials used.

“The integrity of every structure begins with the integrity of the materials used to build it,” Acorda said, warning that substandard steel could compromise the safety and disaster resilience of buildings, even if they are properly designed and constructed.

Authorities conducted the July 18 operation with the National Bureau of Investigation and several government agencies after months of intelligence gathering and technical assessments.

The raid resulted in the seizure of more than P3 billion worth of radioactive industrial materials, contaminated equipment, and allegedly substandard finished steel products, effectively halting their production and nationwide distribution.

Acorda reminded consumers, contractors, and developers to ensure that construction materials comply with Philippine National Standards, emphasizing that preventing unsafe steel products from entering the market could help save lives and protect communities during earthquakes and other disasters.

The PAOCC said the investigation into the company’s alleged violations remains ongoing, with criminal charges recommended against several company officials. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)