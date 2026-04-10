Papal Nuncio expresses gratitude for strong PH-Vatican partnership

MANILA – Papal Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Brown expressed gratitude for the strong partnership between the Philippines and the Holy See over the past seven decades.



In his homily during the mass held at the Manila Cathedral on Wednesday for the celebration of the 75th diplomatic ties between the Philippines and the Holy See, the Vatican representative to the country said the partnership has resulted to friendship and cooperation.



“These 75 years [are] marked by deep friendship, sincere closeness, and effective collaboration,” he said, as quoted in an article posted on the Radio Veritas website Thursday.



On the other hand, Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula acknowledged the role of the Church in continuously guiding Filipinos.



He noted that relationship between the country and the Vatican is proof of the Church’s and the Holy Father’s concern for the Philippines.



“This friendship… is a testament to the maternal solicitude of the Church and the paternal care of the successor of Peter for our nation,” he said in his message.

Meanwhile, the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, more popularly known as the Manila Cathedral, in partnership with the Apostolic Nunciature to the Philippines will feature the portraits of all the Apostolic Nuncios to the Philippines.

In a social media post, it said the exhibit will be open to the public until Sunday, April 12, 2026, at the vestibule of the cathedral.

The Holy See and the Philippines are celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, which continues to serve as a reminder of the strong ties of faith, friendship, and cooperation between the Church and the country.

Although the Holy See's presence in the Philippines began in 1902 with the sending of apostolic delegates, relations were formally established in 1951 by then-Pope Pius XII and former President Elpidio Quirino.

The first nuncio to the country was Archbishop Egidio Vagnozzi. (PNA)