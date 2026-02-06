Papal Nuncio: PH has a ‘crying need’ for social action



UNDERSCORING the importance of helping one another, Papal Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles Brown on Friday, February 6, 2026, said the country has a continuous and heavy demand for social action.

In his speech closing the 42nd National Social Action General Assembly held in Tagaytay City, Brown pointed out that the country possesses a “crying need” for actions that will lead to change in society.

“There’s such a crying need in the Philippines for social action,” Brown said.

He also said the social problems of the Philippines revolve mostly around issues of corruption, poverty, exclusion, malnutrition, and lack of education.

“The problems are perennial. The problems are constant,” Brown said.

While the problems are constant, he urged social action workers to consider adopting new ways and methods in addressing the challenges.

“We need to have fresh solutions. We need to think of new ways, creative solutions to these perennial problems,” Brown said.

He also said there is a need for cooperation, dialogue, and constant communication among clergy, lay workers, and bishops if social action is to be effective.

“A solitary Christian is no Christian,” Brown said.

The 42nd National Social Action General Assembly gathered several bishops, priests, consecrated persons, and lay people involved in social action ministry in different dioceses across the country. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)