Papal Nuncio to couples: Go to Mass this Valentine’s Day

PAPAL Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles Brown urged Filipino Catholic couples to attend Holy Mass this Valentine’s Day instead of going to fancy restaurants or movie houses, saying they can try a different kind of date to celebrate the Day of Hearts.

"I think if you’re a Catholic boy who is interested in a Catholic girl, maybe invite her to come and go to Mass for this one,” said Brown in a radio interview.

Brown said it is no different from the tradition of couples attending the Simbang Gabi Masses during the Christmas season.

"I think they can do the same thing for Valentine’s Day," said Brown.

Every February 14, the world celebrates Valentine's Day, a day for expressing love and affection.

During Valentine's Day, couples usually spend time together and go on dates to restaurants, cinemas, or even parks. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)