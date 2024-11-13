Parts of Cagayan, Isabela under Signal No. 2 due to 'Ofel'

THE eastern portion of mainland Cagayan and the eastern portion of Isabela were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 due to Typhoon Ofel (international name Usagi).

In its 11 a.m. bulletin on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Ofel was last spotted 485 kilometers (km) east northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte or 610 km east of Infanta, Quezon packed with maximum sustained winds of 120 km per hour (km/h) near the center, gustiness of up to 150 km/h, and central pressure of 975 hectopascals (hPa). It is moving west-northwestward at 20 km/h.

TCWS No. 2 was hoisted over the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Baggao, Peñablanca, Gattaran, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Santa Ana), the eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan) while Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the rest of mainland Cagayan, the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, the eastern portion of Ifugao (Dilasag, Casiguran), Ilocos Norte, and the northern portion of Aurora (Alfonso Lista, Aguinaldo, Banaue, Mayoyao, Hingyon, Hungduan) were placed under TCWS No. 1.

Ofel is expected to make landfall along the eastern coast of Cagayan or Isabela on Thursday afternoon, November 14, during its peak intensity.

“It will then emerge over the Luzon Strait on Friday (15 November) and turn more north-northwestward while slowing down before behaving erratically during the weekend,” said Pagasa.

“Regardless of the position of the landfall point, it must be emphasized that hazards on land and coastal waters may still be experienced in areas outside the landfall point or forecast confidence cone,” it added.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Man-Yi, who will be named “Pepito” once it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on November 14, was last spotted 1,965 km east of Eastern Visayas with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 998 hPa. It is moving west-southwestward at 30 km/h.

The weather bureau said Pepito may make landfall over the eastern coast of Luzon during the weekend, November 16 or 17.

“Man-Yi is forecast to intensify into a severe tropical storm today within 24 hours and reach typhoon category by tomorrow afternoon or evening. The possibility of rapid intensification is not ruled out,” said Pagasa.

“Since this tropical cyclone may reach typhoon category while over the Philippine Sea, the possibility for Man-Yi to reach super typhoon category prior to landfall is also not ruled out. Regardless, Man-Yi may make landfall at peak intensity,” it added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)