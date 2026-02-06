Parts of VisMin still under Signal No. 2 as Basyang maintains strength

MANILA – A number of areas in the Visayas and Mindanao are still under wind signal no. 2 as Tropical Storm Basyang (international name Penha) maintained its strength, the weather bureau said in its 5 a.m. bulletin on Friday.

Basyang packs maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

It was last tracked in the vicinity of Jabonga, Agusan del Norte, moving northwest at 25 kph, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Gale-force winds will prevail in areas under Signal No. 2:

Visayas

The southern portion of Leyte (Matalom, Bato, Hilongos, Hindang), Southern Leyte, Bohol, the central and southern portions of Cebu (Samboan, Malabuyoc, Oslob, Ginatilan, Alegria, Dalaguete, Boljoon, Alcoy, Santander, Argao, Badian, Moalboal, Ronda, Alcantara, Sibonga, Dumanjug, City of Carcar, Barili, Aloguinsan, San Fernando, Pinamungahan, City of Naga, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Cebu City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, Toledo City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan), Siquijor, Negros Oriental, and the southern portion of Negros Occidental (Candoni, City of Sipalay, Ilog, City of Kabankalan, Cauayan, Hinoba-An, City of Himamaylan, Binalbagan, Isabela, Moises Padilla, La Castellana, Valladolid, Pulupandan, La Carlota City, San Enrique, Pontevedra, Hinigaran)

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Lanuza, San Miguel, Tago, Carmen, Cortes, City of Tandag, Madrid, Cantilan, Carrascal), Agusan del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Sur (City of Bayugan, Sibagat, Esperanza), Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, the northern portion of Bukidnon (Impasug-Ong, Manolo Fortich, Malitbog, Sumilao, Libona, Baungon), and the eastern portion of Misamis Occidental (Baliangao, Plaridel, Lopez Jaena, Oroquieta City, Calamba, Aloran, Panaon)

Strong winds will prevail in areas under Signal No. 1:

Luzon

The southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (San Jose, Magsaysay, Rizal, Calintaan, Sablayan), the southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Mansalay, Bulalacao, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas), Romblon, the northern portion of Palawan (Taytay, El Nido, Dumaran, Araceli) including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands, and the southern portion of Masbate (Mandaon, Milagros, Balud, Placer, Cawayan, Esperanza)

Visayas

The southern portion of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Salcedo, Mercedes, Giporlos, Balangiga, Lawaan, Quinapondan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Llorente, Balangkayan, City of Borongan, Maydolong), the southern portion of Samar (Marabut, Basey, Santa Rita, Daram, Talalora, Zumarraga, Villareal, Pinabacdao, Calbiga), Biliran, the rest of Leyte, the rest of Cebu, the rest of Negros Occidental, Guimaras, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, and Antique

Mindanao

The rest of Surigao del Sur, the rest of Agusan del Sur, the northern portion of Davao Oriental (Boston), the northern portion of Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Montevista, Laak), the northern portion of Davao del Norte (San Isidro, Talaingod, Kapalong), the central portion of Bukidnon (San Fernando, Lantapan, City of Valencia, Talakag, Don Carlos, Maramag, Quezon, Kalilangan, Pangantucan, Cabanglasan, City of Malaybalay), Lanao del Norte, the rest of Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Sur, the eastern and central portions of Zamboanga del Norte (Mutia, Piñan, Polanco, Dipolog City, Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal, La Libertad, Salug, Bacungan, Sindangan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Siayan, Godod), the northern and central portions of Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Kumalarang, Pagadian City, Tigbao, Lakewood, Dumingag, Mahayag, Molave, Josefina, Tambulig, Aurora, Ramon Magsaysay, Sominot, Midsalip, Labangan, Tukuran), and the northeastern portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Kabasalan, Diplahan, Buug, Siay)

PAGASA said there is a minimal to moderate risk of storm surge with peak heights reaching up to 2 meters within the next 48 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal communities of Occidental Mindoro. Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands, Antique, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Cebu, Bohol, Southern Leyte, Leyte, Camiguin, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, and Davao Oriental.

Gale warning is in effect over the eastern and central seaboards of Visayas and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.

Meanwhile, Basyang is forecast to bring heavy rainfall across Cebu, Negros Oriental, Bohol, Siquijor, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Palawan, Negros Occidental, Southern Leyte, Leyte, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Bukidnon, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, Zamboanga del Norte, Eastern Samar, Aklan, Capiz, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Maguindanao del Norte, Cotabato, and Davao del Sur.

PAGASA forecast Basyang to remain a tropical storm while traversing Central and Western Visayas.

Basyang could possibly weakening into a tropical depression Friday night or Saturday morning, PAGASA said.

1.8K families affected

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said a total of 1,884 families were affected by the storm.

This is equivalent to 6,152 persons residing in 21 barangays in the Caraga Region.

As of this posting, the NDRRMC said 1,710 families are being sheltered in 37 evacuation centers while 101 families are being aided outside.

The disaster response agency has yet to release figures on infrastructure and agricultural damage from the storm. (with Priam Nepomuceno/PNA)