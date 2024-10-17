Pasig rejects Quiboloy’s request for hospital, house arrest

A PASIG City court has rejected the request of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy for either a house or hospital arrest.

This was confirmed by Quiboloy’s lawyer Israelito Torreon.

He said the court, however, allowed Quiboloy’s confinement or checkup at the Philippine National Police (PNP) General Hospital in Camp Crame when needed.

Torreon said they will file a motion for reconsideration following the court’s decision.

Quiboloy’s camp filed a motion to the Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 159 seeking his hospital arrest along with one of his co-accused, Ingrid Canada, in September, citing their medical condition.

He and Canada are currently detained at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame over charges of qualified human trafficking and child and sexual abuse filed against them by former members of the KOJC.

Their three other co-accused were detained at the Pasig City Jail.

Meanwhile, in a press conference, PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is set to file complaints for obstruction of justice against several members of the KOJC in relation to the 16-day intense police operations to arrest Quiboloy at the KOJC compound in September.

“Ito ay unang mga kaso lang ifa-file natin. Remember, meron pa tayong ikinakasa na kaso, particularly yung obstruction of justice. Kitang kita diyan at naidokumento ‘yung ginawang pagde-deny, particularly ‘yung mga officers ng KOJC and again kasama diyan with due respect kay Atty Torreon ay documented yan,” she said.

(This is just the initial cases we will be filing. Remember, we still have another case being prepared, particularly the obstruction of justice. It's very clear and has been documented regarding the denial made, especially by the officers of KOJC, and again, with due respect to Atty. Torreon, that is documented as well.)

The CIDG earlier filed complaints of sedition and inciting to sedition against Torreon and SMNI program hosts former anti-insurgency spokesperson Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey Celis in relation to the conduct of protest action during the early days of the police operation against Quiboloy.

Also among the respondents were Eleanor Cardona, Kathleen Kaye Laurente, Trinidad Arafol, Lord Byron Cristobal, Joey Espina Sun, Esteban Lava, Jose Lim III and Marie Dinah Fuentes. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)