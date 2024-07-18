Paulina Sotto reveals new life as single mom

PAULINA Sotto, daughter of veteran actor Vic Sotto and Angela Luz, recently revealed that she is now a single mother.

In an Instagram post, Paulina shared a photo of herself and her daughter Sachi Brielle, accompanied by a heartfelt caption expressing her new life chapter.

"Navigating a new life chapter as a single mom. It's been a crazy last few weeks with lots of ups and downs, but life goes on. Thankful for what the past 10 years have given me -- my beautiful daughter. Now on to better things," Paulina wrote.

Paulina's followers have been showing their support and sending well-wishes.

One user commented, "Sending you love and sincere prayers for strength, Paulina. You got this! Sachi is blessed to have you."

Another user expressed, "So sad..but life has to go on.. embrace your new world as a single, beautiful and loving mom to sachi!" (Stephanie Joy Famoso, NWSSU intern)