Pawsitivity in action: Pilmico and Gold Coin’s ‘Woofy’ supports animal shelters

PILMICO and Gold Coin (Pilmico) is committed to nourishing the lives of people and animals. Through its pet food brands “Maxime” and “Woofy,” the company demonstrates its dedication to fostering the well-being of pets.

Understanding the significance of supporting animal welfare, Pilmico strives to positively impact the lives of animals by promoting responsible pet ownership and actively partnering with animal shelters to improve their welfare.

On January 20 and 21, 2024, “Woofy” dog food supported the “Forever Home” animal adoption drive at Ayala Malls Marikina. This event aims to help Kuna Foundation animal shelters find homes for their pets in need.

This also served as an avenue for Pilmico to partner with like-minded organizations that uphold the same values, particularly animal welfare.

During the event, adoptees received free pet food from “Woofy,” helping them achieve their first step to better nutrition. Kuna Foundation is also one of the brand’s partner organizations collaborating on the “Project Hero” initiative.

“Project Hero” is a program where Pilmico, through “Woofy,” partners with animal shelters to encourage pet adoption. This initiative provides pet food for animal shelters and advocates for pet owners to consider adoption from reputable shelters, reinforcing the company’s commitment to responsible pet ownership.

These donations from Pilmico have helped improve the lives of pets in various animal shelters, as the pets receive carefully formulated pet food to meet the specific dietary needs of animals, promoting their overall health and well-being.

In December of last year, Pilmico donated over 1,500 bags of pet food to shelters across the Philippines, including Animal Kingdom Foundation and Biyaya Animal Care in Luzon, Happy Tails Cebu, Island Rescue Organization, and Mayari Animal Rescue Organization in Visayas, and Iligan Stray Feeders Organization in Mindanao.

In addition, a pet shelter in Ipoh, Malaysia, Mutts & Mittens, also received 208 bags of “Woofy” dog food last January 12, 2024, covering their pet food supply for two months.

Marko Valencia, marketing supervisor for Pilmico Pet Food, expressed his enthusiasm about the initiatives.

“Pilmico’s support for initiatives like ‘Forever Home’ and ‘Project Hero’ reflects our commitment to creating a meaningful impact on the lives of animals. Through events like these, we hope more people, especially those who aspire to own pets, are encouraged to adopt and provide these animals with a new and loving home,” said Valencia.

Pilmico encouraged the community to join them in their commitment to animal welfare by considering pet adoption and supporting local animal shelters. (PR)