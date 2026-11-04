Pax Silica facilities to spare Aeta communities, farmers – Palace

MANILA – Malacañang on Wednesday assured the public that facilities for the United States (U.S.)-led Pax Silica project will be built within the designated “buildable zone” to prevent the displacement of Indigenous Peoples (IPs) and local farmers.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is aware of concerns over the possible displacement of communities in the proposed site of the high-tech manufacturing and innovation hub.

“Ang lahat po ng issue na ito na talaga pong pinagtutuunan ng Pangulo at alam niya po (The President is aware of all these issues, which he is indeed closely monitoring),” Castro told Palace reporters.

“Sa ating pagkakaalam, ilalagay naman ang nasabing istraktura doon sa buildable zone. So, kung nasa buildable zone siya, wala dapat maapektuhan na ating mga kababayan, na farmers, or IPs (Based on what we know, the structures will be placed within the buildable zone. So, if they are within the buildable zone, our fellow Filipinos, including farmers and IPs, should not be affected),” she added.

Castro said the proposed development covers more than 6,000 hectares, with only 3,000 hectares designated as the buildable area.

The remaining land will be reserved for Aeta residents whose ancestral homes are within the proposed development site.

“Ang ibang lahat diyan na natirang lupa ay talagang nakalaan sa ating mga kababayan na ang talagang nakagisnan nilang tahanan ay ang nasabing lugar. So, hindi po sila pababayaan (The rest of the land will be reserved for our fellow Filipinos whose homes have long been in that area. They will not be abandoned),” she said.

Castro also assured residents who might be affected by the project that the government would not leave them without assistance.

“Kung nandoon po sila sa buildable zone, hindi po sila pababayaan para mawalan sila ng lugar para tirahan (If they are within the buildable zone, they will not be abandoned or left without a place to live),” she said.

She added that financial assistance would be provided if displacement becomes necessary.

Her remarks came amid concerns over the possible displacement of at least 200 Aeta residents due to the proposed Pax Silica development.

Castro clarified that the framework agreement remains under negotiation, with the government awaiting the U.S. response to its draft proposal.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority, together with the Department of Trade and Industry, earlier submitted the draft framework agreement for the Pax Silica initiative to the Office of the President.

Castro said the draft will serve as a guide for negotiations and the finalization of the agreement with the U.S. (Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos/PNA)