Pay rules out for All Saints’, Souls’ Days

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reminded private sector employers on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, to follow the existing pay rules for the special non-working days on November 1 (All Saints’ Day) and November 2 (All Souls’ Day).

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said in a statement that it is imperative for employers to adhere to the pay rules that their employees are entitled to.

"DOLE reminds employers to observe the proper payment of wages for workers who will report to work on the declared holidays," said Laguesma.

For work done during the special non-working day, he said employees shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her basic wage on the first eight hours of work, and an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on the said day for overtime work.

If an employee works on a special non-working day that also falls on a rest day, the employer shall pay an additional 50 percent of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work, and an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on the said day.

On the other hand, if the employee did not work, the “no work, no pay” principle shall apply.

This is unless there is a "favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement granting payment on a special day."

To note, Proclamation 90-2023 declared November 1 and 2 as special non-working days. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)