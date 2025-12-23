Pay rules out for Christmas holidays

EMPLOYEES reporting for work on December 24 (Christmas Eve) and December 25, 2025 (Christmas Day) are entitled to additional pay, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Under Labor Advisory No. 17-2025, DOLE outlined the pay rules for work rendered on December 24, a special non-working day, and December 25, a regular holiday.

December 24 (Special Non-Working Day)

For work performed on December 24, employees are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their basic wage for the first eight hours of work. Overtime work on the same day is paid with an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate.

If the special non-working day also falls on the employee’s rest day, the employer must pay an additional 50 percent of the basic wage for the first eight hours of work, plus an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate for overtime.

If the employee does not work, the “no work, no pay” principle applies, unless a company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) provides payment for the special non-working day.

December 25 (Regular Holiday)

For work rendered on December 25, employees must be paid 200 percent of their basic wage for the first eight hours of work, plus an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate for overtime.

If the regular holiday falls on the employee’s rest day and work is performed, the employer must pay an additional 30 percent of the basic wage based on the 200 percent holiday rate, plus an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate for overtime.

If the employee does not work on December 25, the employer is still required to pay 100 percent of the employee’s daily wage.

Under Proclamation No. 727 (2024), December 24 was declared a special non-working day, while December 25 remains a regular holiday. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)