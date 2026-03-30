PBA players lead Gilas 3x3 squad for FIBA Asia Cup

MANILA – The Philippines will field a team led by PBA players in the upcoming FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup from April 1 to 5 in Singapore.

Jerrick Ahanmisi of Terrafirma, Chris Koon of Magnolia Chicken Timplados, and Ralph Cu of Barangay Ginebra San Miguel will lead Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 Men, along with University of the Philippines 6'9 big man Sean Alter, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced Sunday.

The SBP renewed its commitment to supporting all national basketball teams, with the main goal of reaching the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“We thank the leadership of the PBA and UAAP for allowing their players to represent the country in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup,” SBP executive director Erika Dy said.

“3x3 Program Director Ryan Gregorio and the team’s coaching staff selected a training pool, and they were all made available to join Gilas.”

“We know it really takes a community to build a strong team, and we’re very happy to get the commitment of many individuals who showed up for our team’s practices to share their knowledge and experience,” Dy added.

Joseph Eriobu, Javi Gomez de Liano, Dom Fajardo, and Robbie Herndon served as practice players of the squad under the guidance of trainers Kirk Collier, Patrick Fran, and JJ Espanola.

“PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas, Vice Chairman Alfrancis Chua, and Commissioner Willie Marcial supported the idea to include PBA players to be part of the pool, and the UAAP did the same for us,” said Gregorio.

“We also appreciate the additional support from the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation and NLEX through PBA Governor Ronald Dulatre. They are fully invested in helping out in our 3x3 program and the dream of making it to the Olympics in this sport,” he added.

“And when the SBP presented the possibility of us being involved in the Men’s 3x3 program, we did not hesitate. We heeded the call from SBP President and PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas to renew the commitment to 3x3 in terms of hopes of making it to the Olympics.”

Gilas 3x3 will have to beat Thailand and the Maldives in the qualifying stage to advance to the main draw.

The squad will look to reach the Philippines’ first ever podium finish in the regional tilt. The country’s best result came in 2022, when it finished 4th after losing to China, 20-18, in the bronze medal game. (PNA)