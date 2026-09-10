PBBM admin eyes P33.3-B AICS budget for 4.6M Filipinos in 2027

MANILA – The Marcos administration is proposing PHP33.285 billion for the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program under the 2027 National Expenditure Program (NEP), a 23.15-percent increase from the amount originally proposed in the 2026 NEP.

The proposed allocation, which is under the Protective Services for Individuals and Families in Difficult Circumstances (PSIFDC), is expected to provide assistance to 4.6 million vulnerable Filipinos facing difficult circumstances.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said the proposed AICS funding forms part of the PHP241.6-billion allocation for the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in the 2027 NEP to support the delivery of social protection services nationwide.

The DBM said the increase amounts to PHP6.256 billion, bringing the proposed AICS funding from PHP27.028 billion in the 2026 NEP to PHP33.285 billion in the 2027 NEP.

It added the 23.15-percent increase is based on a comparison of the executive branch’s proposed AICS allocations in the 2026 and 2027 NEPs.

The DBM clarified that the PHP63.895-billion PSIFDC allocation under the 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA) reflects the final enacted budget after Congress made adjustments to the executive branch’s original PHP27.028-billion proposal.

“The proposed PHP33.285 billion allocation for 2027 is now likewise subject to congressional deliberations as part of the constitutional budget process,” it said.

AICS serves as a short-term social safety net for individuals and families facing unexpected crises and difficult circumstances.

The program provides assistance for various urgent needs, including those arising from illness, death, loss of income, food insecurity, transportation, burial expenses and other emergencies.

The DBM said social services will remain the largest sectoral allocation under the proposed PHP7.2 trillion 2027 national budget, receiving PHP2.456 trillion for education, health, social protection, employment, housing and other programs directly supporting Filipino families.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., in his 2027 budget message, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting vulnerable Filipinos through timely and meaningful government assistance.

“We also continue to strengthen social protection programs to ensure that vulnerable Filipinos receive timely and meaningful government assistance,” Marcos said.

“These investments ensure that no Filipino is left behind as our economy continues to grow." (PNA)