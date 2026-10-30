PBBM assures public of safe, orderly Undas 2026

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday assured the public that the government is prepared to ensure safe, orderly, and convenient travel during the observance of All Saints’ Day (Nov. 1)and All Souls’ Day (Nov. 2). In a video message, Marcos said concerned government agencies have put in place several measures to address the expected increase in passenger and vehicle volume as Filipinos travel to their home provinces and visit cemeteries to remember their departed loved ones. “Ngayong darating na Undas, marami sa ating mga kababayan ang uuwi sa kani-kanilang probinsya o dadalaw sa mga sementeryo upang alalahanin at ipagdasal ang kanilang mga mahal sa buhay (As Undas approaches, many of our fellow Filipinos will be returning to their respective provinces or visiting cemeteries to remember and pray for their departed loved ones),” Marcos said. “Kaya nais nating tiyakin na magiging ligtas, maayos at maginhawa ang kanilang pagbiyahe at pagdalaw (That is why we want to ensure that their journeys and visits will be safe, orderly, and convenient),’ he added. Marcos said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and other agencies are conducting extensive and thorough inspections of airports, seaports, and bus terminals to ensure passenger safety. He said major roads are also undergoing inspections and repairs, with urgent roadworks targeted for completion by Oct. 29 to minimize traffic disruptions during the holiday rush. To ensure sufficient transportation, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has issued more than 1,000 special permits for the operations of additional buses. Marcos said the Maritime Industry Authority will also issue a relaxation order and special permits from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3 to allow more flexible passenger vessel schedules and additional trips on selected routes, when necessary. For international travelers, Marcos said immigration personnel will ensure that all counters are adequately staffed from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3. The government will also maximize the use of digital systems, including electronic gates or eGates, to speed up passenger processing and reduce waiting times. Marcos said major terminals will operate round-the-clock help desks during the same period to assist travelers. In Metro Manila, more than 2,000 personnel of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will be deployed to help manage traffic, particularly in areas near cemeteries. “Ang kaayusan sa mga pampublikong lugar na dadayuhin ng ating mga kababayan. Nagsasagawa ng inspeksyon ang iba't ibang ahensya upang tiyakin na handa at ligtas ang mga sementeryo, simbahan at iba pang mataong lugar (Maintaining order in public places that our fellow Filipinos are expected to visit. Various government agencies are conducting inspections to ensure that cemeteries, churches, and other crowded public places are prepared and safe),” Marcos said. Marcos said Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel will be stationed at cemeteries and columbaria to maintain public safety and order, while the Bureau of Fire Protection will be on standby to respond to possible emergencies. He said hospitals and health emergency response teams will also remain on alert, with government agencies and local government units maintaining close coordination to ensure swift response to any incident. Marcos urged travelers to plan their trips ahead, monitor traffic advisories and road rerouting announcements, and arrive early at transport terminals. “Planuhin ang inyong biyahe at alamin ang mga abiso tungkol sa trapiko at pagbabago ng ruta. Kung gagamit ng pampublikong transportasyon, agahan ang pagpunta sa terminal. Kung maaari, bumili na ng ticket nang maaga (Plan your trips and stay informed about traffic advisories and route changes. If you are taking public transportation, arrive at the terminal early. If possible, purchase your tickets in advance),” he said. “Para sa mga biyaheng may online ticketing, hinihikayat natin kayong gamitin ito upang makaiwas sa mahahabang pila sa mga terminal (For trips with online ticketing options, we encourage you to use these services to avoid long queues at terminals),” he added. He also reminded the public to observe safety precautions when bringing and lighting candles in cemeteries and cooperate with our authorities. For emergency assistance, the public may call 911 for emergencies or check the official social media pages of the DOTr, DPWH, MMDA, PNP, Department of Health and the BFP for important announcements. “Ang Undas ay panahon ng paggunita at pag-alala sa ating mga mahal sa buhay. Nawa'y maging payapa at makabuluhan ang pagdalaw ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino (Undas is a time to commemorate and remember our departed loved ones. May every Filipino family have a peaceful and meaningful visit),” Marcos said. (Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos/PNA)

Philippine News Agency









Copied MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday assured the public that the government is prepared to ensure safe, orderly, and convenient travel during the observance of All Saints’ Day (Nov. 1)and All Souls’ Day (Nov. 2). In a video message, Marcos said concerned government agencies have put in place several measures to address the expected increase in passenger and vehicle volume as Filipinos travel to their home provinces and visit cemeteries to remember their departed loved ones. “Ngayong darating na Undas, marami sa ating mga kababayan ang uuwi sa kani-kanilang probinsya o dadalaw sa mga sementeryo upang alalahanin at ipagdasal ang kanilang mga mahal sa buhay (As Undas approaches, many of our fellow Filipinos will be returning to their respective provinces or visiting cemeteries to remember and pray for their departed loved ones),” Marcos said. “Kaya nais nating tiyakin na magiging ligtas, maayos at maginhawa ang kanilang pagbiyahe at pagdalaw (That is why we want to ensure that their journeys and visits will be safe, orderly, and convenient),’ he added. Marcos said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and other agencies are conducting extensive and thorough inspections of airports, seaports, and bus terminals to ensure passenger safety. He said major roads are also undergoing inspections and repairs, with urgent roadworks targeted for completion by Oct. 29 to minimize traffic disruptions during the holiday rush. To ensure sufficient transportation, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has issued more than 1,000 special permits for the operations of additional buses. Marcos said the Maritime Industry Authority will also issue a relaxation order and special permits from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3 to allow more flexible passenger vessel schedules and additional trips on selected routes, when necessary. For international travelers, Marcos said immigration personnel will ensure that all counters are adequately staffed from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3. The government will also maximize the use of digital systems, including electronic gates or eGates, to speed up passenger processing and reduce waiting times. Marcos said major terminals will operate round-the-clock help desks during the same period to assist travelers. In Metro Manila, more than 2,000 personnel of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will be deployed to help manage traffic, particularly in areas near cemeteries. “Ang kaayusan sa mga pampublikong lugar na dadayuhin ng ating mga kababayan. Nagsasagawa ng inspeksyon ang iba't ibang ahensya upang tiyakin na handa at ligtas ang mga sementeryo, simbahan at iba pang mataong lugar (Maintaining order in public places that our fellow Filipinos are expected to visit. Various government agencies are conducting inspections to ensure that cemeteries, churches, and other crowded public places are prepared and safe),” Marcos said. Marcos said Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel will be stationed at cemeteries and columbaria to maintain public safety and order, while the Bureau of Fire Protection will be on standby to respond to possible emergencies. He said hospitals and health emergency response teams will also remain on alert, with government agencies and local government units maintaining close coordination to ensure swift response to any incident. Marcos urged travelers to plan their trips ahead, monitor traffic advisories and road rerouting announcements, and arrive early at transport terminals. “Planuhin ang inyong biyahe at alamin ang mga abiso tungkol sa trapiko at pagbabago ng ruta. Kung gagamit ng pampublikong transportasyon, agahan ang pagpunta sa terminal. Kung maaari, bumili na ng ticket nang maaga (Plan your trips and stay informed about traffic advisories and route changes. If you are taking public transportation, arrive at the terminal early. If possible, purchase your tickets in advance),” he said. “Para sa mga biyaheng may online ticketing, hinihikayat natin kayong gamitin ito upang makaiwas sa mahahabang pila sa mga terminal (For trips with online ticketing options, we encourage you to use these services to avoid long queues at terminals),” he added. He also reminded the public to observe safety precautions when bringing and lighting candles in cemeteries and cooperate with our authorities.For emergency assistance, the public may call 911 for emergencies or check the official social media pages of the DOTr, DPWH, MMDA, PNP, Department of Health and the BFP for important announcements. “Ang Undas ay panahon ng paggunita at pag-alala sa ating mga mahal sa buhay. Nawa'y maging payapa at makabuluhan ang pagdalaw ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino (Undas is a time to commemorate and remember our departed loved ones. May every Filipino family have a peaceful and meaningful visit),” Marcos said. (Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos/PNA)