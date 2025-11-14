PBBM, Clooneys tackle press freedom, ethical use of AI

MANILA — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday met with award-winning actor and humanitarian activist George Clooney and international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney to discuss shared efforts to advance press freedom and promote the ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI).

During a courtesy call at Malacañan Palace in Manila, Marcos highlighted his administration’s ongoing initiatives to safeguard media freedom and ensure an environment where journalists can fulfill their duties without fear or constraint.

Ms. Clooney, on the other hand, emphasized the growing potential of AI to expand access to justice worldwide, according to the Presidential Communications Office’s (PCO) press release.

Marcos welcomed her insights and underscored the importance of establishing responsible regulatory frameworks to ensure that AI technologies are used for the public good.

“President Marcos welcomed this and added the need for responsible regulation to ensure the ethical and secure use of AI,” the PCO said.

Marcos reaffirmed his administration’s steadfast commitment to upholding press freedom and expressed hope that the Clooneys’ stay in the Philippines would be productive and memorable.

Marcos was joined by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

The Clooneys are in the Philippines to headline the Social Good Summit 2025 hosted by an online news platform on Nov. 16 at Lanson Place in Pasay City.

The couple is expected to speak on global challenges affecting free speech, civil liberties and emerging technologies.

George Clooney is widely recognized not only for his achievements in film but also for his humanitarian advocacy.

Amal Clooney, an esteemed barrister specializing in international law and human rights, serves as a Professor of Practice in International Law at Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government, a Senior Fellow at the Oxford Institute of Technology and Justice and an Honorary Fellow at St. Hugh’s College, Oxford University. (PNA)