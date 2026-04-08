PBBM condoles with family of Filipina killed in Israel missile attack

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, expressed his condolences to the family of a 29-year-old Filipina killed in a missile attack in Haifa, Israel, as tensions persist in the Middle East.

In a social media post Tuesday, April 7, 2026, Marcos said the government shares the grief of the victim’s family following the tragedy, which he described as something no one should experience.

“Nakikiramay tayo sa pamilya ng ating kababayang nasawi sa naganap na missile attack sa Haifa, Israel. Kasama nating nagluluksa ang kanyang pamilya sa gitna ng isang trahedyang hindi dapat maranasan ninuman,” Marcos said.

(We extend our condolences to the family of our fellow Filipino who was killed in the missile attack in Haifa, Israel. We mourn with her family in the midst of a tragedy that no one should ever have to experience.)

The President said he has directed concerned agencies to extend full assistance to the bereaved family and ensure the immediate repatriation of the victim’s remains.

“Nakikiisa ang buong sambayanan sa kanilang pagdadalamhati. Nawa’y matagpuan nila ang lakas at kapanatagan sa gitna ng trahedyang ito,” the President said.

(The entire nation stands in solidarity with them in their grief. May they find strength and comfort in the midst of this tragedy.)

He added that the Philippine Embassy in Israel is on standby to provide necessary aid.

"Patuloy nating binabantayan ang sitwasyon sa rehiyon. Ang kaligtasan ng bawat Pilipino ang ating pangunahing prayoridad,” Marcos said.

(We continue to monitor the situation in the region. The safety of every Filipino remains our top priority.)

Marcos emphasized that protecting Filipinos in conflict areas remains a top priority, noting that thousands of nationals in the Middle East have already been repatriated amid ongoing tensions. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)