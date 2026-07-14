PBBM doubles down on grassroots sports dev’t with NAS visit

MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday doubled down on his administration's push to build Philippine sports from the ground up, inspecting the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in New Clark City as the government ramps up investments in training future champions.

Joined by Education Secretary Sonny Angara, Marcos toured the institution’s academic, training and residential facilities, highlighting the government's continuing investment in grassroots sports development through integrated education and high-performance training.

Established under Republic Act 11470, the NAS serves as the country's premier institution for academically gifted student-athletes, combining quality education with specialized sports training under one campus.

Marcos inspected the fully operational Phase 1 facilities, including the Academic and Administration Building and the Multi-Sports Gymnasium, before checking the nearly completed Phase 2 developments, which include a Gymnastics Hall, Sports Performance Building and residential facilities for students and staff.

He also witnessed some athletes during their training session.

For school year 2026-2027, the academy will support 246 student-athletes specializing in aquatics, athletics, badminton, gymnastics, judo, table tennis and taekwondo.

Beyond academics and training, NAS provides scholars with dormitory accommodation, daily meals and snacks, strength and conditioning support, 24-hour student care and a monthly personal allowance of PHP3,000.

The academy's growing investment has translated into strong performances in competition with NAS athletes capturing 1,029 medals in national and international tournaments in 2025.

Most recently, the academy won 26 medals, including 10 golds, five silvers and 11 bronzes, during the 2026 Palarong Pambansa.

The NAS campus is part of New Clark City's sports complex, which was developed as the country's flagship sports hub and hosted several events during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. (PNA)