PBBM elated by Yulo’s double-gold haul in Paris Olympics

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has congratulated Filipino gymnast sensation Carlos Yulo for his historic double-gold victory in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Sunday night, Yulo ruled the vault final event to cop his second gold medal in Paris, after a gold-clinching performance in the floor exercise event on Saturday.

Yulo is the first Filipino to win multiple gold medals in a single Olympics.

Marcos, in a social media post early Monday, expressed elation for Yulo’s feat.

“No words can express how proud we are of you, Caloy! You have achieved GOLD for the Philippines not once, but twice!,” Marcos said.

“Filipinos all over the world stood united, cheering and rooting for you.”

“Aming ipagmamalaki ang tagumpay mong nagniningning! Saludo kami sayo! (We will take pride in your shining victory! We salute you!),” the President added.

Aside from Yulo, female boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas are already assured of Olympic medals after qualifying in the semifinal round of their respective weight classes.

World No. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena can make it five medals when he takes on the men’s pole vault final early Tuesday, starting at around 1 a.m. (Manila time).

Meanwhile, hurdlers John Cabang and Lauren Hoffman are still in the running to qualify for the finals via the repechage.

The 2024 Olympics marks the Philippines’ 100th year of competing in the Games, and potentially the country’s most successful stint ever.

In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Team Philippines won four medals with one gold courtesy of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, two silvers, and one bronze. (PNA)