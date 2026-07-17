PBBM extends 4Ps aid beyond 7-year limit under specific conditions

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed Executive Order (EO) No. 120, extending the maximum seven year-period for qualified beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

EO 120, signed by Marcos on July 13, allows eligible 4Ps beneficiaries to continue receiving government assistance beyond the original limit under specific conditions.

Under the EO, qualified beneficiaries whose eligibility would cease after completing seven years may continue to receive program benefits, provided that they remain classified by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as Level 1 (Survival) or Level 2 (Subsistence) under the Social Welfare and Development Indicator (SWDI) tool.

EO 120 implements provisions of Republic Act (RA) No. 11310 or the 4Ps Act, which authorizes the National Advisory Council (NAC) to recommend to the President an extension of benefits beyond the seven-year period under exceptional circumstances.

The new order cites NAC Resolution No. 1 issued in 2026, which recommended extending the program for qualified 4Ps beneficiaries, in recognition of the long-term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on household incomes, development gains, and the ability of vulnerable families to achieve self-sufficiency within the prescribed period.

“The exceptional circumstances brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic severely disrupted household incomes, reversed developmental gains, heightened beneficiary vulnerability, and limited the ability of affected beneficiaries to fully realize the intended outcomes of the Program within the seven-year period,” the EO read.

“There is a need to ensure that 4Ps beneficiaries affected by exceptional circumstances continue to receive adequate support under the Program until they achieve the level of self-sufficiency as contemplated by RA No. 11310,” it added.

The DSWD is tasked to strengthen case management system by using the enhanced SWI tool or such other appropriate assess mechanisms to determine the beneficiaries’ well-being, continued eligibility, and readiness for graduation from the program.

It is also directed to formulate and issue implementing guidelines within 30 days from the order’s effectivity.

The guidelines will cover the identification and validation or qualitied 4Ps beneficiaries, periodic assessments using the SWDI tool, strengthened case management interventions, and the determination of beneficiaries' continued eligibility and readiness for graduation.

Funding requirements for the implementation of EO 120 will be charged against the current and available appropriations of DSWD, subject to existing budgeting, accounting, and auditing laws, rules, and regulations.

Funds needed for the continued implementation of the order will be included in the budget proposals of DSWD, subject to the usual budget preparation process.

EO 120, which was made public on Friday, takes effect immediately upon its publication in the Official Gazette or in any newspaper of general circulation. (PNA)

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