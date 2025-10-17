PBBM eyes collab with Mayor Isko on infra, social welfare projects

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday met with Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno to explore stronger collaboration between the national and local governments in implementing key infrastructure and social welfare projects in the capital city.

During a meeting at Malacañan Palace in Manila, Marcos and Moreno discussed the implementation of legacy projects in Metro Manila, including housing, bridges, transportation and urban redevelopment initiatives, according to a statement released by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

Marcos told Moreno that key infrastructure projects such as the North and South Harbor Bridge, retrofitting of the Lambingan Bridge and the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) will be given priority.

He also advocated for the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) pipe-laying project in Pandacan, which aims to strengthen the area’s water supply infrastructure.

“Other priority initiatives of President Marcos where the cooperation of the Manila city government will be vital, include the Greater Metro Manila Waterways Cleaning and Clearing Operations, and the Bayanihan sa Estero Program,” the PCO said.

The PCO said Marcos and Moreno also discussed plans to improve monitoring of infrastructure projects and to reach out to families living on the streets to ensure their inclusion in the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and other programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The meeting at Malacañan also focused on plans to conduct public information campaigns for major national government programs, including the National Immunization Program and National ID registration.

Marcos and Moreno also met on Thursday during the launching of the DSWD’s Reducing Food Insecurity and Undernutrition with Electronic Vouchers (REFUEL) Project at the San Andres Sports Complex in the City of Manila. (PNA)