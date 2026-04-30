PBBM eyes legal, diplomatic steps to bring Zaldy Co home

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is pursuing legal and diplomatic measures to secure the immediate return to the Philippines of fugitive Zaldy Co, currently in France seeking political asylum, Malacañang said on Thursday.

This follows the confirmation from the Czech Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Eva Tenzin, who met with President Marcos at Malacañang Palace in Manila on Wednesday, and stated that Co had previously been detained in her country due to invalid travel documents.

Speaking to reporters, Palace Press officer Claire Castro said Tenzin affirmed Marcos’ earlier statement that Co was under Czech custody.

Castro said Marcos has expressed the government’s readiness to fast-track extradition agreements and strengthen law enforcement cooperation mechanisms with concerned countries to expedite Co’s return.

“Sa huli, muling tiniyak ng Pangulo na gagawin ng pamahalaan ang lahat ng ligal at diplomatikong paraan upang maibalik sa Pilipinas ang puganteng si Zaldy Co upang harapin ang graft at malversation cases na isinampa laban sa kaniya dito sa Pilipinas (In the end, the President reaffirmed that the government will exhaust all legal and diplomatic means to bring back fugitive Zaldy Co back to the Philippines so he can face the graft and malversation cases filed against him here in the Philippines),” she said.

Marcos on Wednesday summoned Tenzin and French Ambassador to the Philippines Marie Fontanel to seek clarification on Co’s case.

While he stressed that other countries should not become safe havens for individuals facing charges, Marcos reaffirmed the Philippines’ strong relations with both the Czech Republic and France, anchored on democratic values and respect for the rule of law.

Castro noted that the Czech Republic only confirmed Co’s detention but limited further disclosure due to legal constraints.

“Humihingi pa po ng ibang pahayag or information ang ating Pangulo sa Czech Republic. Pero hindi na po napabigyan ang Pangulo dahil may sinusunod ang Czech Republic na (The President is still requesting additional statements or information from the Czech Republic. However, the President was no longer accommodated because the Czech Republic follows) international, European, and national laws,” she said.

Castro said Marcos expressed disappointment over what he described as a “very unsatisfactory” outcome of negotiations with the Czech Republic, after communication became limited while Co was under Czech custody.

Despite this, Castro said the Czech Republic and France assured Marcos of continued bilateral cooperation with the Philippines, as long as requests comply with their respective legal frameworks.

She also clarified that no request was made by Marcos to expedite the International Criminal Police Organization’s issuance of a “red notice” against Co.

Co is facing graft and malversation cases in the Philippines in connection with his alleged involvement in the anomalous flood control projects. (PNA)